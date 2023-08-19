For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

The 22-year-old Ekwonu's not the only young one with up and down moments. His former college teammate, Chandler Zavala﻿, got the start at right guard and played exclusively with the ones (after they rotated three guys through the week before with Young). This year's fourth-round pick missed much of training camp with a hamstring issue but was encouraged to be on the field for a game for the first time, and it could be the first of many.

The Panthers would prefer to declare a starter at right guard soon, so they can work together this week to be a little more polished heading into the opener. Cade Mays﻿, the previous occupant of that place-holding spot (while Austin Corbett recovers from a torn ACL in last year's finale), was out Friday night with a neck issue.

Reich said that Zavala had a good week of practice last week, showing encouraging signs. That could signal he has a chance to become the guy at that position until Corbett is well, and his first game didn't provide glaring examples he's not ready. He was called for a holding penalty that took a 15-yard completion to Hayden Hurst off the board, but otherwise, it wasn't an egregious debut.

"It felt fun to get back out there. Just to play and do what I do. We played as one," Zavala said. "We just hit the reset button; last week wasn't good enough. We have a standard for ourselves, and we all took it very seriously."

And after allowing five sacks last week (the one by the starters and four more by the rest of the unit), this week's performance showed degrees of improvement. It's still a fairly young group, so McCray said it was important to stabilize things, and quickly.

"Last week was not the standard we wanted to set, and we wanted to get out there and get our things going, get the things and the way we practice going, as a line together," the 31-year-old guard said. "So improving from last week was mandatory. We had to do it. And I think everybody bought into it, came in this week and worked hard, and we put a better product on the field today.