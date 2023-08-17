Ask The Old Guy: Of puppies and football teams 

Steve Smith is one of my favorite players of all time because of his competitiveness and his ability to make plays happen in the most critical parts of a game. If you were picking out players on the current roster who have the closest makeup (attitude, physical ability, all business) to 89 that could potentially have that same play-making ability, who might they be? — Rick, Boone, NC

See, this is a good question for August. I like this, and not just because Rick's address puts him in Suburban Boone, or Metropolitan Bamboo; I can't tell which. But this is different and makes a man think. For all those things alone, I'm going ahead and declaring Rick this week's Friend Of The Mailbag and will be getting the appropriate honorarium on the way to him soon. I'm tempted to hand-deliver it to God's country.

For starters, that's a really high bar you've set there, Rick. You just walked into freshman English composition and asked which one was the next P.J. O'Rourke, or introduction to music looking for the next Prince.

Of all the people who ever 89ed, 89 is the 89est of them all. He was a lot. He was extra most days. But man, did he know how to put on a show.

There's not anybody quite like 89 on this team because there's not anybody quite like 89 in the world.

But there are a few dudes here who have some Steve Smith traits.

In terms of being willing to sell themselves out to make a play (if Steve ever realized how little he was, he wouldn't have gone airborne for all those Jake Delhomme passes across the middle), Frankie Luvu has it in him. He can sometimes be his own worst enemy because he only has one speed — foot to the floorboard. That can put him in peril's way, but it also puts him on the backs of quarterbacks. Luvu is one of those dudes who just makes plays. Pull his string and watch him go.

In terms of intensity of effort, Jaycee Horn is moving in the right direction, although again, we're comparing that to one of the most determined cats to ever play the game. Jaycee's got a similar kind of gravity. Some people are just built differently. And when you watch Horn work on his footwork or lift weights, meticulously or sometimes angrily, you can tell he knows what it takes to be good at this.

One guy I'm looking forward to getting to know better is Justin Houston﻿. Frank Reich sings his praises as a mentor, and as Smith got older, he developed a habit of adopting young receivers to teach them his ways. (They were always drafted in the fourth round or later because Steve had an innate distrust of anyone who had it easier than him [which was practically everyone].) On his first day in Spartanburg, Houston was already schooling up Brian Burns and the youngsters, wasting no time sharing his knowledge.