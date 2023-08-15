Linemen earned James Campen's ire, but then, his expectations

Aug 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
James Campen
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — With the way last Saturday's game against the Jets went, it's easy to imagine offensive line coach James Campen's meeting room not being a pleasant place for those who work there.

The vocabulary of football can be coarse at times, and Campen himself has a particular gift with certain parts of the language that can't always be printed. He was eight minutes into a press conference Tuesday before the first accidental swear (which he apologized for), and that's when he was trying to be on his best behavior.

But for the guys who have been around him the longest, they know that no matter how hard the words might be to hear at times, they're also delivered from a place more sacred than profane.

Veteran lineman ﻿Justin McCray﻿ knew that in advance of the first preseason game, having been with Campen through four stops including this one (along with Green Bay, Cleveland, and Houston).

"At the end of the day, you can tell Campen loves his players, loves his guys, but if we're not doing the things he's coaching, and we're not performing the way he knows we can and should, then of course he's going to be a little upset," McCray said. "So we try to keep him as least upset as possible by just doing what he asks you to do, playing hard, finishing."

Related Links

James Campen

Like McCray, injured guard Austin Corbett had some background with Campen before either arrived here, from their time together in Cleveland.

And like McCray, Corbett said when you're dealing with Campen, you also quickly come to understand the reason he pushes his guys so hard.

"Truly the best in the league," Corbett said of his position coach. "And the amount of love he has is true love for each one of us, whether we've been with him for a month or been with him for three or four years, whatever it is.

"He wants to see us succeed out there. He wants to see us be better men when we get home, being a better father, husband, whatever it is. He truly wants that from us. And when you get a true genuine feeling from a coach like that, then that's when you get into that, 'I don't want to disappoint him,' whatever action it may be."

Perhaps because of the almost-paternal bond Campen has with his players (he spent eight years in the league himself, as a center with the Saints and Packers), he's very protective over them at the same time.

So when he was asked about his Saturday night come-to-Jesus meeting with his players after the usual postgame chat, he wasn't going to offer anything that might extend the criticism his group has already taken in recent days.

"That meeting will just stay in that room right through that wall," Campen said, pointing in the direction that it all went down. "But thanks for asking."

When pressed, Campen said he didn't want to let one bad performance compound with time. Sure, he wanted his guys to clean up their games. But he also wanted them to be mindful of other details, like getting the appropriate amount of rest and recovery and coming in ready to improve.

"When things don't go so well, obviously, as a group, getting together and making sure that things don't overlap into the next day," he said. "I mean, there's a lot of things; that's why they call it training camp. It's preseason games, but you want to take any opportunity to compete. You want to win, you know, you want to do well.

"So I think when things go bad, and then it's like, well, you know, are you going to miss your rehab, you're going to miss your recovery times because we're all upset. So a lot of times, it's things like that, too, that just make sure we get on track and we come in the morning, we're all focused on what we need to do myself to get better. Everyone has some fault in those types of things. And so that's why the meeting was called, but from what was in the meeting, I won't discuss that."

Make no mistake, as protective as he can be; he also has high standards for his players.

A year ago, when first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu was learning NFL pass protection from the ground up, Campen would often be on all fours on the practice field, literally putting Ekwonu's feet where he wanted them to be.

And he watched Ekwonu lose a number of one-on-one pass-rush drills to Brian Burns in his first training camp (as do many left tackles in the NFL), but he always had confidence in his ability. So after Ekwonu also had a bit of a rough night, Campen insisted what he was seeing represented progress.

"Last year, I remember having a conversation and saying, 'Oh, my goodness, when's he going to win a one-on-one pass pro (drill)?' It'll come, and he did pretty good. Right? And I know he wouldn't be mad using him as a reference, but those are facts. Then he has Brian Burns rushing against him. Well, for goodness' sake, I mean, that's only a plus. And then he got to the first game he had the Garrett young man who is dynamic (Browns defensive end Myles Garrett), and then after that, he settled in and off he went."

And when asked other questions about Ekwonu's development as a pass-rusher, Campen replied: "Oh, he's progressing. He's fine. He's done well."

It's reasonable to assume the critiques behind closed doors are often more pointed, but the care with which they're delivered is intentional.

James Campen
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Campen developed a reputation as an assistant coach in Green Bay for developing mid-to-late-round picks into Pro Bowlers, much in the same way he developed into a regular starter himself. It's fair to call him a journeyman, but he'd go on to start 42 games in three years for the Packers (1990-92). He was strong. He was tough. And he wasn't afraid to go nose-to-nose with the biggest and the best of the interior linemen of his day.

"I think the good thing about our staff overall and, and coach Campy is they understand there's going to be struggle," Corbett said. "They understand like, you're going to get beat, but you're going to see how you adapt, you're going to see how you grow, that's what training camp's for."

"So, it's a matter of just being able to keep guys' confidence up while they're getting beat. . . . It's ok. This is what training camp's for, and you're going to grow through it."

Campen did make it clear that last year did not create a ceiling for his players, even though they were the signature of the 2022 team's second-half surge. After settling in with a steady five, the Panthers were able to run aggressively, and the pass protection also improved. The five sacks the Jets recorded were more than the Panthers allowed in any of the final 12 games of last season, and they only allowed 10 total in the final six games.

Because he's seen them do that, he's going to anticipate them to push forward, to raise that level. He expects more.

And because of the way he delivers that message, they want to do the rise to the level of his expectations, to pay back his faith. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called him a "special, special human," after they grew close during their days with the Packers, and it's obvious that building those relationships is an important part of Campen's formula.

"It's just his care for us, and his love that he has for us just off the field makes us want to be better for him on the field," Corbett said. "It's just bonds. We've had stories we've shared in there from different life things, from just different perspectives.

"You grow that bond, and it's, it is really hard to put into words what he truly means to each of us."

PHOTOS: Panthers preseason practice | 8/15

View photos from Panthers practice Tuesday in Charlotte.

230815 Practice 14_CSW-286
1 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-058
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-211
3 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-177
4 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-229
5 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-110
6 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-156
7 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-117
8 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-155
9 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-103
10 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-189
11 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-323
12 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-091
13 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-303
14 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-348
15 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-112
16 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-319
17 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-012
18 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-115
19 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-176
20 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-166
21 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-257
22 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-008
23 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-002
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-094
25 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-307
26 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-088
27 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-162
28 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-202
29 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-253
30 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-232
31 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-219
32 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-182
33 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-072
34 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-100
35 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-033
36 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-223
37 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-244
38 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-341
39 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-028
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-137
41 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-199
42 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-316
43 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-301
44 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-069
45 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-247
46 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-354
47 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-168
48 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-240
49 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-271
50 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-281
51 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-108
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-275
53 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-092
54 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-264
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-078
56 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-141
57 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-136
58 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-239
59 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-361
60 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-226
61 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-018
62 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-133
63 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230815 Practice 14_CSW-040
64 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

The Panthers' offensive coordinator talked about taking a spin with play calling in the first preseason game, plus other notes from Tuesday's practice. 
news

Join the Panthers in Fortnite

Enter the lair, capture the flag, and claim your victory in the all-new Panthers team-inspired map!
news

Practice Observations: Right guard competition has another week

Head coach Frank Reich said he hoped to make a decision next week so the starting five linemen could play together against Detroit. Plus, more from Monday's practice.
news

Marquan McCall fits right in along this defensive line

The former undrafted free agent has found a place at Carolina, and he's paying it forward here now. 
news

Matt Corral looks to "fix the mistakes" after return from last year's injury

The second-year quarterback hasn't touched the field in live action since last August, and he'll have plenty to review from the first preseason game.  
news

Snap Counts: Week 1 Preseason

Taking a look inside the numbers from the opening week loss to the Jets, and what those tell us about personnel groupings.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall in preseason

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets. 
news

Offensive line has impromptu meeting after disappointing day

Assistant coach James Campen brought his group together, after too much pressure was applied throughout the day.
news

For Bryce Young, it starts with himself

The No. 1 overall pick reflected on his first start in the NFL, after the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets. 
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. New York Jets 

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's preseason game against the Jets.
news

Rapid Reactions: Protection was an issue early

The Panthers didn't move the ball well with the starting offense as they rotated a few options at one spot. And it wasn't a long day for the first defense, in 27-0 loss to the Jets.
Advertising