Linemen earned James Campen's ire, but then, his expectations

Campen developed a reputation as an assistant coach in Green Bay for developing mid-to-late-round picks into Pro Bowlers, much in the same way he developed into a regular starter himself. It's fair to call him a journeyman, but he'd go on to start 42 games in three years for the Packers (1990-92). He was strong. He was tough. And he wasn't afraid to go nose-to-nose with the biggest and the best of the interior linemen of his day.

"I think the good thing about our staff overall and, and coach Campy is they understand there's going to be struggle," Corbett said. "They understand like, you're going to get beat, but you're going to see how you adapt, you're going to see how you grow, that's what training camp's for."

"So, it's a matter of just being able to keep guys' confidence up while they're getting beat. . . . It's ok. This is what training camp's for, and you're going to grow through it."

Campen did make it clear that last year did not create a ceiling for his players, even though they were the signature of the 2022 team's second-half surge. After settling in with a steady five, the Panthers were able to run aggressively, and the pass protection also improved. The five sacks the Jets recorded were more than the Panthers allowed in any of the final 12 games of last season, and they only allowed 10 total in the final six games.

Because he's seen them do that, he's going to anticipate them to push forward, to raise that level. He expects more.

And because of the way he delivers that message, they want to do the rise to the level of his expectations, to pay back his faith. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called him a "special, special human," after they grew close during their days with the Packers, and it's obvious that building those relationships is an important part of Campen's formula.

"It's just his care for us, and his love that he has for us just off the field makes us want to be better for him on the field," Corbett said. "It's just bonds. We've had stories we've shared in there from different life things, from just different perspectives.