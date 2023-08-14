Practice Observations: Right guard competition has another week

CHARLOTTE — It's one thing to have a competitive situation, but Frank Reich would prefer to settle it sooner rather than later.

The Panthers head coach said Monday he'd like to know who his starting right guard going into the regular season would be at some point next week, so the first five can work together in the preseason finale against Detroit.

"You need that chemistry; you need to get going," Reich said. "But at the same time, we need to figure out who those five guys are going to be. It's a competitive battle inside. So we'll just continue to work towards that final five. And I think here in the next week, we should come to, hopefully, a conclusion."

They rotated three guys through that spot Saturday night with quarterback Bryce Young and the first offense, getting a look at — in chronological order — Cade Mays﻿, Justin McCray﻿, and Michael Jordan﻿.

They've also used undrafted rookie Nash Jensen with the ones at points in training camp, though he didn't play Saturday night because of a back issue. Likewise, fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala﻿, who started camp on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring strain, was cleared and then worked on the side last week as he continues to get comfortable.

Reich said those two would absolutely be part of the decision-making process and that their health complicated it.

"We've been trying to hold off making a decision until those guys get back, to be quite honest," Reich said. "Because we feel like those guys are in the mix and had shown a lot of positive things, but their injuries have just kind of lingered on a little bit longer than we anticipated or wanted.

"So we'll see how that plays out this week."

The Panthers are looking for a short-term replacement at the position since Austin Corbett is coming off a torn ACL in the regular season finale against the Saints. His rehab has gone well, and Reich referred to him as "ahead of schedule," but he's still expected to miss some amount of regular season time.