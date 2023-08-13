Offensive line has impromptu meeting after disappointing day

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE — Frank Reich had already finished his press conference and headed back into the locker room.

Several players had already showered and dressed, and quarterback Bryce Young was headed to a press conference to talk about all the hits he took in his preseason debut against the Jets.

And a few moments later, all of the offensive linemen walked in together from around the corner in their meeting room, sullen looks on their faces and eyes on the carpet.

They were coming from a supplemental meeting with offensive line coach James Campen, who called them back to give the first verdict on this game — that it wasn't anywhere close to acceptable.

"Yeah, just wasn't good enough today," center Bradley Bozeman﻿, the first man through the door, said. "We've got to get it cleaned up.

"Just got to fix it. That's on us."

Related Links

There were longer versions of that answer, some more eloquent than others, some more printable than others. But after setting such a high standard last year and bringing all the parts back, there was a consistent disappointment that the rookie quarterback's first game back got derailed by the Jets' pressure.

"Just disappointed. Not what we're looking for at all," left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said, after he let Solomon Thomas get around him and put the biggest shot on the quarterback. "He shouldn't be getting hit at all. That's on us. We just weren't good enough today.

"We've got to just attack it. A lot of things on tape we've got to fix. So that's the goal going into next week."

It didn't wait until Monday to get started, either. While Campen's quick come-to-Jesus meeting wasn't a detailed film breakdown, it clearly contained enough strong sentiment that it wasn't sufficient that no one in the room missed the message.

"Camp called us in, and we just talked. We had to keep it real with each other; the s--- wasn't good enough," veteran backup tackle Cameron Erving said. "Top to bottom, it doesn't matter if it was preseason, regular season, or offseason. The s--- was not good enough at any level, from any position, myself included, especially myself. All we can do is come back, try to regroup, and f---ing fix it.

"We know we did not play to our standard. So all that needed to be said was that s---'s not good enough. It's not about who's in it or who's called it; it just needed to be said and was said. . . .

"We saw what happened. Preseason or regular season, that's not acceptable. That's the only message we got across to each other, we cannot allow that to happen, ones, twos, threes, fours, it doesn't matter who's on the field, we can't let that happen."

James Campen
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Campen's been here long enough to have developed relationships with many of these guys, but none more so than guard Justin McCray﻿. He's played for Campen in four stops (Green Bay, Cleveland, Houston, and here), so he knew what was coming.

"He's disappointed for sure because we did not do the things we needed to do today," McCray said. "He's all about work. So we're going to get back to work on Monday, and he's going to be extremely hard on us because we should be hard on ourselves. We know that isn't our standard at all. He's going to be working us hard like he always does. We're just going back to the drawing board.

"At the end of the day, you can tell Campen loves his players, loves his guys, but if we're not doing the things he's coaching, and we're not performing the way he knows we can and should, then, of course, he's going to be a little upset. So we try to keep him as least upset as possible by just doing what he asks you to do, playing hard, and finishing. His main thing is finishing, and we've got to do a better job of doing those things."

McCray was one of three players to alternate at right guard during the three series Young played. He got the second shift, with Cade Mays going out first and Michael Jordan the third.

There's something of a competition for the right guard job until Austin Corbett is back from his torn ACL suffered last January, and the expectation is that someone from this group is going to have to play a few regular season games. Undrafted rookie Nash Jensen is also a candidate, but he didn't suit up this week because of a back issue.

Reich said the plan was to rotate all three that played this week, and that they'd continue to work through the options.

"Every position is an open position," Mays said. "Whoever plays best is going to be the guy. We've got stuff we're good at, things we have to work on, but we have to find out and get ready for Monday.

"Coach Campen's the same as us. We're disappointed. We feel like we didn't do good enough, but we're looking forward to fixing it. Just flush it and move on, but definitely it doesn't taste good and doesn't feel good."

That was evident from seeing their faces when they entered the locker room long after the rest of the team was already there. When you build a team specifically for a rookie quarterback, you know the offensive line has to be good. Saturday, a trustworthy group wasn't, and it stung.

"Today wasn't good enough," right tackle and conscience of the room Taylor Moton said as he packed his travel bag. "So we have to be very critical of ourselves. I've got to be critical of myself, and we've got to grow from this so we can be ready for the regular season. Campen's a great offensive line coach, I appreciate everything he does for us, and so we've just got to take the coaching.

"Like I said before, we can all grow from this. Because today was not good enough."

PHOTOS: Preseason game action vs. Jets 

Check out scenes from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets.

230812 Jets In-Game Edits-197
1 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-189
2 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-187
3 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-188
4 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-185
5 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-195
6 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-177
7 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-186
8 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-191
9 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-200
10 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
11 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
12 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-202
13 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-196
14 / 86
Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard
15 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
16 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-198
17 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-209
18 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-213
19 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
20 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
21 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
22 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-206
23 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-211
24 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-212
25 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-208
26 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-207
27 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-210
28 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-205
29 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
30 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-228
31 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-238
32 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
33 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-218
34 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-226
35 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-217
36 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-235
37 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-219
38 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-224
39 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-225
40 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-239
41 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
42 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-230
43 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-231
44 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-215
45 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-216
46 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-222
47 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
48 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
49 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
50 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-227
51 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-223
52 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
53 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-237
54 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-242
55 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-262
56 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-252
57 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-258
58 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-260
59 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-245
60 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-255
61 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
62 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-246
63 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
64 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-244
65 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-256
66 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-248
67 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-243
68 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-263
69 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-249
70 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-266
71 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-253
72 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-264
73 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
74 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-251
75 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-257
76 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-261
77 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-247
78 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-254
79 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
80 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
81 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-265
82 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
83 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-259
84 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
85 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-250
86 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall in preseason

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets. 
news

For Bryce Young, it starts with himself

The No. 1 overall pick reflected on his first start in the NFL, after the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets. 
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. New York Jets 

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's preseason game against the Jets.
news

Rapid Reactions: Protection was an issue early

The Panthers didn't move the ball well with the starting offense as they rotated a few options at one spot. And it wasn't a long day for the first defense, in 27-0 loss to the Jets.
news

Bryce Young takes some shots in preseason opener

The rookie quarterback played into the second quarter, but had a hard time getting the offense going and took a few hits in his debut at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Inactives: Miles Sanders not expected to play in the opener

The Panthers are also expected to hold outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston out of the Jets game, among others.
news

Preseason Game Preview: Jets at Panthers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers kick off the preseason against the New York Jets. 
news

Five things to watch vs. New York Jets: The preseason begins

Here are five things to watch during the Panthers' preseason kickoff against the New York Jets. 
news

"Cardiac," a new podcast detailing the 2003 Panthers, debuts Friday

Filled with archival audio and exclusive interviews with the key players, the series details the unexpected run to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
news

How to watch the Panthers-Jets preseason game

The game will be carried by the NFL Network, and also on the local affiliates throughout the Panthers Television Network.
news

Panthers secondary a "special" group with talent, veteran leadership 

The Panthers' defensive backfield has a plethora of talent across the board, and they're coming together behind veteran leadership from Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods. 
Advertising