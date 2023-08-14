Marquan McCall fits right in along this defensive line

He took advice from Brown throughout his first year, calling him a "beast" and saying he wanted to be "just like him."

Now McCall is giving advice to younger players on the roster, paying forward what he was given.

"It's crazy," McCall said. "A lot of guys come up and ask me, and I just try to give them what I've heard or what I've learned. I'm just hopeful that plants the seed in their head to get better."

McCall fits in just as well off the field as he does on it. Tuttle said McCall is a "jolly, good dude" who fits into the room.

"I've been saying this for years, but really, all D-linemen are the same," Tuttle said. "Rarely do you go into a room and the D-line isn't gelling, like we're all friends. Everywhere I've been, the D-line has always been like the closest group. We do everything together. We hang out. Like, it's just brotherhood."

McCall jovially took issue with the "jolly" descriptor, and said that when he's on the field, he transforms into "Bully," a longtime nickname more apt for a guy along the defensive front.