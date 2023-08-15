Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

Brown said calling plays is a chance to show your personality in a different way than when you're coaching.

"It's the same system for sure, the same plays on the call sheet," Brown said. "When you actually activate them, it's sometimes more personality-driven. I think being able to have that opportunity, that experience, is great for my development, but also so (Reich and I) can be on the same page as well."

Of course, Saturday's game didn't produce points for the offense, and that's something they've evaluated with coaches and players.

But at the same time, Brown hasn't gone into panic over a preseason game.

"The score always matters; I mean, we're in a results-driven business," Brown said. "But during this time of year, it's definitely more about the evaluation process, and trying to find the best guys (that) will end up making this roster down the road."

After Reich called Saturday's play-calling "generic" and fielded a litany of questions about a "vanilla" offense Monday, Brown pushed back on how much opening the playbook in the preseason truly mattered.