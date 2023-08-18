JJ Jansen heads to the radio booth for inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic

"The number one thing that he's shared with me is you've got to call the game that's being played," Jansen said. "There's all these storylines, but you still have to call the game that's being played. You prepare for maybe a quarterback to have a big game; all of a sudden, it turns into a running game.

"The San Francisco-Philly game, Brock Purdy's a huge storyline. He gets hurt. Well, in the middle of the second quarter, you can't talk about throwing the ball anymore if you're San Francisco. So learning how to prepare for a lot of stuff, but then still call the game."

Jansen also said he'd look to pick up Olsen's ability to educate fans as the game goes on, explaining why a play broke down the way it did or why a particular team is having such success.

Jansen's a natural fit for the booth, as he's already gotten to show his interviewing chops in "Cart Talk," taking rides and talking with teammates, such as ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿, and ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿

Jansen said he enjoyed being interviewed on former iterations of the series, and he was excited to help bring it back to hone in on his skills while also introducing his teammates to the fanbase.