Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Aug 19, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Giants in Week 2 of the preseason.

Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Michael Jordan 42 (67%) 3 (14%)
Ricky Lee 42 (67%) 2 (10%)
Javon Wims 32 (51%) 7 (33%)
JD DiRenzo 32 (51%) 2 (10%)
Matt Corral 32 (51%)
Shi Smith 31 (49%)
Tommy Tremble 25 (40%) 9 (43%)
Raheem Blackshear 23 (37%) 9 (43%)
Nash Jensen 22 (35%) 2 (10%)
Justin McCray 22 (35%) 1 (5%)
Laviska Shenault Jr. 21 (33%) 6 (29%)
Josh Vann 21 (33%) 2 (10%)
Ikem Ekwonu 21 (33%) 1 (5%)
Brady Christensen 21 (33%) 1 (5%)
Adam Thielen 21 (33%)
Bryce Young 21 (33%)
Bradley Bozeman 21 (33%)
Chandler Zavala 21 (33%)
DJ Chark Jr. 21 (33%)
Taylor Moton 21 (33%)
Spencer Brown 20 (32%) 5 (24%)
Sam Tecklenburg 20 (32%) 3 (14%)
Larnel Coleman 20 (32%) 2 (10%)
Jonathan Mingo 20 (32%) 2 (10%)
Chuba Hubbard 20 (32%) 1 (5%)
Ian Thomas 18 (29%) 4 (19%)
Hayden Hurst 18 (29%)
CJ Saunders 10 (16%) 6 (29%)
Gary Jennings 10 (16%) 5 (24%)
Deonte Brown 10 (16%) 1 (5%)
Jake Luton 10 (16%)
Giovanni Ricci 4 (6%) 12 (57%)
  • Bryce Young took 10 more snaps against the Giants (21) than the 11 he saw against the Jets, and that's a natural product of finding more success moving the ball downfield Friday. Matt Corral led the way in quarterback usage once again, though his workload went down (51 percent this week after taking 77 percent last week). With Andy Dalton out, the Panthers got some work in for Jake Luton﻿, who took 10 snaps at the end of the game after not receiving any against the Jets.
  • Raheem Blackshear got the most snaps of the running backs, recording 23 compared to Spencer Brown and Chuba Hubbard﻿'s 20 snaps apiece. Blackshear was also the first Panther to find the end zone this preseason. Brown led the group last week while the Panthers continue to evaluate their depth there.
  • Rookie guard Chandler Zavala worked only with the first-team offensive line at right guard, recording the same share as Ikem Ekwonu﻿, Brady Christensen﻿, Bradley Bozeman﻿, and Taylor Moton while blocking for the ones. They took a committee approach with that spot last week, switching that strategy in favor of continuity against the Giants.
  • Michael Jordan didn't slot in with the first team at right guard this week, but he did get a lot of work with the backup line combinations Friday. He and rookie tackle Ricky Lee﻿, likely getting an extended look in Cameron Erving﻿'s absence, recorded the most offensive snaps of anyone. Wide receiver Javon Wims and rookie tackle J.D. DiRenzo round out the Panthers who played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps.
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Mark Milton 45 (69%) 8 (38%)
Amaré Barno 36 (55%) 8 (38%)
Kobe Jones 34 (52%) 6 (29%)
Sam Franklin Jr. 32 (49%) 5 (24%)
Eric Rowe 31 (48%) 6 (29%)
Keith Taylor Jr. 31 (48%) 5 (24%)
Raequan Williams 31 (48%) 3 (14%)
LaBryan Ray 30 (46%) 1 (5%)
Rejzohn Wright 29 (45%) 3 (14%)
Jammie Robinson 26 (40%) 7 (33%)
Nick Thurman 24 (37%) 3 (14%)
Taylor Stallworth 24 (37%)
Eku Leota 22 (34%) 4 (19%)
DJ Johnson 22 (34%) 4 (19%)
Josh Thomas 21 (32%) 7 (33%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 21 (32%) 6 (29%)
Herb Miller 21 (32%) 6 (29%)
DeShawn Williams 21 (32%) 1 (5%)
Chandler Wooten 18 (28%) 7 (33%)
Marquan McCall 18 (28%)
Brandon Smith 17 (26%) 6 (29%)
Deion Jones 17 (26%) 5 (24%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 17 (26%) 2 (10%)
CJ Henderson 14 (22%) 2 (10%)
Ace Eley 13 (20%) 5 (24%)
Jaycee Horn 13 (20%) 1 (5%)
Vonn Bell 13 (20%) 1 (5%)
Xavier Woods 13 (20%) 1 (5%)
Shaq Thompson 13 (20%) 1 (5%)
Bumper Pool 12 (18%) 7 (33%)
Frankie Luvu 12 (18%) 1 (5%)
Shy Tuttle 10 (15%)
Donte Jackson 9 (14%)
Jeremy Chinn 5 (8%)
  • The Panthers gave most of their starting defensive front the night off, as ﻿Brian Burns﻿, ﻿Justin Houston﻿, and ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ didn't play against the Giants. That created more opportunities for ﻿Raequan Williams﻿, who played 31 snaps Friday and capitalized on the opportunity with four tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits.
  • ﻿Amaré Barno﻿ and ﻿Kobe Jones﻿ saw extended work at outside linebacker without Burns, Houston, and ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ on the field. They saw 36 and 34 snaps, respectively.
  • Rookie cornerback ﻿Mark Milton﻿ recorded the most defensive snaps of the night (45) while the Panthers continue to explore depth options there. He was also on the field for eight special teams snaps.
Player Special teams snaps
Matthew Wright 8 (38%)
Johnny Hekker 6 (29%)
JJ Jansen 6 (29%)
Camerun Peoples 3 (14%)
  • The specialists received more work against the Giants than last week, since the Panthers scored points after being shut out in the preseason opener. This created more work for kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿, who made both of his field goal attempts (37 yards and 53 yards), and
  • Rookie running back ﻿Camerun Peoples﻿ was limited to only special teams snaps for the second week in a row. He has yet to record one offensive snap in the preseason.

Panthers at Giants | Game Action Gallery | August 18, 2023

Check out scenes from the Panthers' second preseason game against the New York Giants.

