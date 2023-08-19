Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Giants in Week 2 of the preseason.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Michael Jordan
|42 (67%)
|3 (14%)
|Ricky Lee
|42 (67%)
|2 (10%)
|Javon Wims
|32 (51%)
|7 (33%)
|JD DiRenzo
|32 (51%)
|2 (10%)
|Matt Corral
|32 (51%)
|Shi Smith
|31 (49%)
|Tommy Tremble
|25 (40%)
|9 (43%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|23 (37%)
|9 (43%)
|Nash Jensen
|22 (35%)
|2 (10%)
|Justin McCray
|22 (35%)
|1 (5%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|21 (33%)
|6 (29%)
|Josh Vann
|21 (33%)
|2 (10%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|21 (33%)
|1 (5%)
|Brady Christensen
|21 (33%)
|1 (5%)
|Adam Thielen
|21 (33%)
|Bryce Young
|21 (33%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|21 (33%)
|Chandler Zavala
|21 (33%)
|DJ Chark Jr.
|21 (33%)
|Taylor Moton
|21 (33%)
|Spencer Brown
|20 (32%)
|5 (24%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|20 (32%)
|3 (14%)
|Larnel Coleman
|20 (32%)
|2 (10%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|20 (32%)
|2 (10%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|20 (32%)
|1 (5%)
|Ian Thomas
|18 (29%)
|4 (19%)
|Hayden Hurst
|18 (29%)
|CJ Saunders
|10 (16%)
|6 (29%)
|Gary Jennings
|10 (16%)
|5 (24%)
|Deonte Brown
|10 (16%)
|1 (5%)
|Jake Luton
|10 (16%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|4 (6%)
|12 (57%)
- Bryce Young took 10 more snaps against the Giants (21) than the 11 he saw against the Jets, and that's a natural product of finding more success moving the ball downfield Friday. Matt Corral led the way in quarterback usage once again, though his workload went down (51 percent this week after taking 77 percent last week). With Andy Dalton out, the Panthers got some work in for Jake Luton, who took 10 snaps at the end of the game after not receiving any against the Jets.
- Raheem Blackshear got the most snaps of the running backs, recording 23 compared to Spencer Brown and Chuba Hubbard's 20 snaps apiece. Blackshear was also the first Panther to find the end zone this preseason. Brown led the group last week while the Panthers continue to evaluate their depth there.
- Rookie guard Chandler Zavala worked only with the first-team offensive line at right guard, recording the same share as Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, and Taylor Moton while blocking for the ones. They took a committee approach with that spot last week, switching that strategy in favor of continuity against the Giants.
- Michael Jordan didn't slot in with the first team at right guard this week, but he did get a lot of work with the backup line combinations Friday. He and rookie tackle Ricky Lee, likely getting an extended look in Cameron Erving's absence, recorded the most offensive snaps of anyone. Wide receiver Javon Wims and rookie tackle J.D. DiRenzo round out the Panthers who played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Mark Milton
|45 (69%)
|8 (38%)
|Amaré Barno
|36 (55%)
|8 (38%)
|Kobe Jones
|34 (52%)
|6 (29%)
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|32 (49%)
|5 (24%)
|Eric Rowe
|31 (48%)
|6 (29%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|31 (48%)
|5 (24%)
|Raequan Williams
|31 (48%)
|3 (14%)
|LaBryan Ray
|30 (46%)
|1 (5%)
|Rejzohn Wright
|29 (45%)
|3 (14%)
|Jammie Robinson
|26 (40%)
|7 (33%)
|Nick Thurman
|24 (37%)
|3 (14%)
|Taylor Stallworth
|24 (37%)
|Eku Leota
|22 (34%)
|4 (19%)
|DJ Johnson
|22 (34%)
|4 (19%)
|Josh Thomas
|21 (32%)
|7 (33%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|21 (32%)
|6 (29%)
|Herb Miller
|21 (32%)
|6 (29%)
|DeShawn Williams
|21 (32%)
|1 (5%)
|Chandler Wooten
|18 (28%)
|7 (33%)
|Marquan McCall
|18 (28%)
|Brandon Smith
|17 (26%)
|6 (29%)
|Deion Jones
|17 (26%)
|5 (24%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|17 (26%)
|2 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|14 (22%)
|2 (10%)
|Ace Eley
|13 (20%)
|5 (24%)
|Jaycee Horn
|13 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Vonn Bell
|13 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Xavier Woods
|13 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Shaq Thompson
|13 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Bumper Pool
|12 (18%)
|7 (33%)
|Frankie Luvu
|12 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Shy Tuttle
|10 (15%)
|Donte Jackson
|9 (14%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|5 (8%)
- The Panthers gave most of their starting defensive front the night off, as Brian Burns, Justin Houston, and Derrick Brown didn't play against the Giants. That created more opportunities for Raequan Williams, who played 31 snaps Friday and capitalized on the opportunity with four tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits.
- Amaré Barno and Kobe Jones saw extended work at outside linebacker without Burns, Houston, and Marquis Haynes Sr. on the field. They saw 36 and 34 snaps, respectively.
- Rookie cornerback Mark Milton recorded the most defensive snaps of the night (45) while the Panthers continue to explore depth options there. He was also on the field for eight special teams snaps.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Matthew Wright
|8 (38%)
|Johnny Hekker
|6 (29%)
|JJ Jansen
|6 (29%)
|Camerun Peoples
|3 (14%)
- The specialists received more work against the Giants than last week, since the Panthers scored points after being shut out in the preseason opener. This created more work for kicker Matthew Wright, who made both of his field goal attempts (37 yards and 53 yards), and
- Rookie running back Camerun Peoples was limited to only special teams snaps for the second week in a row. He has yet to record one offensive snap in the preseason.
