Former Panthers PR director Charlie Dayton honored

Mar 21, 2022 at 04:55 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
charlie-dayton

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers PR director Charlie Dayton was there for the entirety of Sam Mills﻿' career with the team, so it's fitting that he'll be celebrated in Canton this summer too.

Dayton was recognized Monday as one of the first honorees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's "Awards of Excellence," which are being presented to contributors to the game during enshrinement week. That same week, Mills, the former Panthers linebacker and assistant coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"These 20 outstanding assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, and public relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game's growth, safety, and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League," said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Dayton, who retired in 2015, had a 40-year career in the NFL.

He started out as a PR associate with the expansion Buccaneers during their first year in 1976, and also worked in Washington. He was hired here in 1994 to help oversee another start-up operation.

In 1989, Dayton was named to the All-Madden team, the first non-player to receive that honor.

The Panthers named the press box at Bank of American Stadium in his honor in 2016.

Charlie Dayton Press Box

Also receiving the recognition from the Hall of Fame are assistant coaches Alex Gibbs, Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiskie, Fritz Shurmer, and Ernie Zampese; athletic trainers George Anderson, Otho Davis, John Omohundro, Jerry Rhea, and Fred Zamberletti; equipment managers Sid Brooks, Ed Carroll, Tony Parisi, Dan "Chief" Simmons, and Whitney Zimmerman; and public relations personnel Joe Browne, Joe Gordon, Jim Saccomano, and Gary Wright.

The awards were decided by a panel from each group, indicative of the respect Dayton had among his peers.

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising