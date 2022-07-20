Gamecocks women's hoops title inspired Jaycee Horn

Horn and Beal, who is going into her senior year with South Carolina women's basketball, often share workout tips, talk about practice and discuss their mentality.

But off the football field and basketball court, Horn said the two are best of friends, playing Fortnite and spending time together whenever they can.

"It's truly special," Horn said. "It's time management. … She knows the responsibilities that come with being a professional athlete and a top-notch college athlete. We both understand that, and we're able to just bounce ideas off of each other."

The Gamecocks' championship win seemed to linger in Horn's mind long after the tournament. Beal said weeks after returning from Minneapolis, Horn would turn to her at random moments with a reminder: "You're a national champion. Like, what?"