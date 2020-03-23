Get to know new defensive end Stephen Weatherly

Mar 23, 2020 at 05:03 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
StephenWeatherly

The Panthers on Monday officially signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly. The former Viking spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, where he carved out a meaningful role after he was picked in the seventh round of the 2016 Draft.

Before Weatherly sets up in a three-point stance, get to know the new Panthers defensive end.

The Music Man

Weatherly is more than just a football player. With an eclectic set of hobbies and an ever-inquisitive mind, the defensive end wears a number of hats. One of those titles is as a musician.

Weatherly can play nine different instruments. That's right, nine.

He grew up learning to play the flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, baritone, tuba and tenor saxophone, and because seven wasn't enough, he took up steel drums and piano while in college.

Outside his comfort zone

In case his various musical endeavors didn't already give it away, Weatherly has a passion for trying new things. From baking to glass blowing, Weatherly is always in pursuit of a new hobby, and there is little he won't try.

During his time in Minnesota, the Vikings embraced his adventurous personality and created "The Weatherly Report," a team-produced video series where Weatherly explored a new trade each episode. The series took him to the Minnesota State Fair selling cookies, into laboratories filled with scientists at Ecolab, and behind the counter as a barista at Caribou Coffee.

Earlier this month, Weatherly took to Twitter to find even more activities to test out:

Related Links

So far, Weatherly has added 3D puzzles to his repertoire, but there are plenty of fan suggestions coming in that will keep him busy.

A devotion to reading

During his time in Minnesota, Weatherly and public service have gone hand in hand. Whether it's through social justice projects or community engagement, the defensive end was always striving to help those in need. One initiative, a reading program in partnership with charter schools in the area and the Knowledge Is Power Program, has made a huge impact on local children.

The program works with over 500 students in the school system to stress the importance of literacy in academic achievement as well as raise awareness surrounding the achievement gap in Minneapolis schools.

Photos of Stephen Weatherly through the years

View photos of defensive end Stephen Weatherly during his time with the Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
1 / 21

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) fumbles after a hit from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 21

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) fumbles after a hit from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Tennessee Titans quarterback Luke Falk, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly for a 6-yard loss in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
6 / 21

Tennessee Titans quarterback Luke Falk, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly for a 6-yard loss in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) sacks San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
7 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) sacks San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) blocks Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)
8 / 21

New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) blocks Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

Howard Simmons/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
9 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) block Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) while quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys, 28-24. (James D. Smith via AP)
10 / 21

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) block Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) while quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys, 28-24. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
11 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
12 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
13 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Joe Robbins via AP)
14 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Scott Boehm via AP)
15 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
16 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) and teammate Everson Griffen (97) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
17 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) and teammate Everson Griffen (97) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit as he is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
18 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit as he is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Free Agency TrackerVertical
19 / 21
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
20 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) chases San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. (13) as James runs with the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
21 / 21

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) chases San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. (13) as James runs with the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Get to know tight end Dan Arnold

Arnold had three touchdowns in two games at the end of the 2020 season.

news

Get to know wide receiver David Moore

Moore has 13 receiving touchdowns since 2018, and has shown deep-play ability.

news

Get to know cornerback Rashaan Melvin

At 31, Melvin will be the oldest defensive player on the Panthers roster.

news

Get to know defensive lineman Morgan Fox

Fox had eight tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks with the Rams last season.

news

Get to know linebacker Denzel Perryman

Perryman looks to continue the Miami tradition at linebacker in Carolina.

news

Get to know pass-rusher Haason Reddick

Reddick had five sacks and three forced fumbles in one game against the Giants last season.

news

Get to know offensive lineman Pat Elflein

Elflein has played in some big games with the Vikings and Ohio State during his career.

news

Get to know offensive lineman Cam Erving

Erving has played all five positions on the offensive line in his time in Cleveland, Kansas City and Dallas.

news

Kent Johnston drawing from years of experience in new role with Panthers

Carolina's director of player wellness has more than two decades of NFL experience and worked with Matt Rhule at Baylor.

news

Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

The wideout-turned-cornerback completes Carolina's clean sweep of drafting defenders.

news

Get to know sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy

The Baylor product will reunite with his former head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina.

news

Get to know fifth-round pick Kenny Robinson

The safety from West Virginia took the path less traveled on his way to the NFL.

Advertising