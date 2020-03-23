Panthers sign defensive end Stephen Weatherly

The Panthers on Monday signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a two-year contract.
Weatherly comes to the Panthers from Minnesota, where he spent four seasons after the Vikings selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Last year, Weatherly played in every regular-season game and totaled 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks. A year earlier, he posted a career-best 43 tackles to go with 3.0 sacks.
A product of Vanderbilt, Weatherly has started seven of his 49 career games, totaling 79 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
