Panthers sign defensive end Stephen Weatherly

Mar 23, 2020 at 04:59 PM
The Panthers on Monday signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a two-year contract.

Weatherly comes to the Panthers from Minnesota, where he spent four seasons after the Vikings selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last year, Weatherly played in every regular-season game and totaled 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks. A year earlier, he posted a career-best 43 tackles to go with 3.0 sacks.

A product of Vanderbilt, Weatherly has started seven of his 49 career games, totaling 79 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) fumbles after a hit from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) fumbles after a hit from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Luke Falk, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly for a 6-yard loss in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Luke Falk, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly for a 6-yard loss in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) sacks San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) sacks San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) blocks Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)
New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) blocks Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) block Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) while quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys, 28-24. (James D. Smith via AP)
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) block Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) while quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys, 28-24. (James D. Smith via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 20-9. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) and teammate Everson Griffen (97) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) and teammate Everson Griffen (97) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit as he is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) runs in pursuit as he is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) chases San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. (13) as James runs with the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) chases San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. (13) as James runs with the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

