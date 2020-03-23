Get to know new linebacker Tahir Whitehead

Mar 23, 2020 at 04:21 PM
The Panthers on Monday signed Tahir Whitehead, who spent the last two seasons captaining Oakland's defense. Heading into his ninth season, the linebacker has become one of the league's most productive defenders.

Before Whitehead starts tracking down opponents for the Panthers, get to know Carolina's newest linebacker.

A tackling machine

Ever since Whitehead became a full-time starter in 2016, he's been highly productive.

He's led his team in tackles for four straight seasons, including a career-best 132 stops in 2016 with the Lions. In each of the past four years, Whitehead topped the 100-tackle mark and ranks fourth in the NFL in the time frame.

Leading on and off the field

In addition to paving the way for the Raiders' defense, Whitehead was chosen as the team's 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee for his contributions to the Oakland community.

Whether it was leading the Raiders' Crucial Catch initiative, delivering toys to a local children's hospital, or hosting a 5K to support homeless veterans, Whitehead stayed busy giving back last year. And for the past five years, he's hosted a free youth football camp in his hometown of Newark, N.J., on top of sponsoring an annual back-to-school backpack drive and a number of other initiatives.

Temple Tough

Whitehead may not have suited up for the Owls while current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was in charge, but the two did overlap during their time in Philadelphia.

While Whitehead was playing at Temple from 2008-11, Rhule served as the team's offensive coordinator, among other duties. So, there's certainly a level of familiarity between the two.

Photos of Tahir Whitehead through the years

Whitehead previously played for Lions (2012-17) and Raiders (2018-19) before signing with the Panthers.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) celebrates a defensive stop during a NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, The Raiders defeated the Colts 31-24.(Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) celebrates a defensive stop during a NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, The Raiders defeated the Colts 31-24.(Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) shows off his teeth during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) shows off his teeth during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) gives a pregame speech in the huddle during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) gives a pregame speech in the huddle during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 45-42 in overtime. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 45-42 in overtime. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 26-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 26-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) reacts after tackling Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) reacts after tackling Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) flexes his muscles while stretching during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) flexes his muscles while stretching during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) is fired up after making a play during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) is fired up after making a play during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, right, catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, right, catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) group tackle during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 26-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) group tackle during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 26-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex. on Monday, Dec 26, 2016. The Cowboys defeated the Lions 42-21. (Kirby Lee/NFL)
Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex. on Monday, Dec 26, 2016. The Cowboys defeated the Lions 42-21. (Kirby Lee/NFL)

Richard Rodgers (82), de los Packers de Green Bay es empujado fuera del campo por su rival de los Lions de Detroit Tahir Whitehead (59) durante la primera mitad del juego de la NFL que enfrentó a ambos equipos, el 1 de enero de 2017, en Detroit. (AP Foto/Duane Burleson)
Richard Rodgers (82), de los Packers de Green Bay es empujado fuera del campo por su rival de los Lions de Detroit Tahir Whitehead (59) durante la primera mitad del juego de la NFL que enfrentó a ambos equipos, el 1 de enero de 2017, en Detroit. (AP Foto/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during a week 4 NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct 2, 2016, in Chicago. The Bears won 17-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during a week 4 NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct 2, 2016, in Chicago. The Bears won 17-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. The Lions won 35-11. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. The Lions won 35-11. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

