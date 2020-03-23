Panthers sign linebacker Tahir Whitehead

The Panthers on Monday signed free agent linebacker Tahir Whitehead to a one-year contract.

A veteran of eight seasons in the league, Whitehead joins the Panthers after two years with the Raiders.

Last season, Whitehead recorded his fourth consecutive 100-tackle campaign, leading the Raiders with 108. Since 2016, he ranks fourth in the NFL with 476 tackles.

Whitehead came to Oakland after spending his first six years in Detroit, where he led the Lions in tackles in both 2016 and 2017. Whitehead, who played collegiately at Temple, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft.