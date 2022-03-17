Get to know safety Xavier Woods

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Morgan Jenkins
Xavier Woods
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

His high school produced great NFL players

Woods is a native of Monroe, La., where he graduated from West Monroe High School in 2013, where he received All-State, All-Northeast Louisiana, and All-District honors as a senior. Among his teammates in high school were Dillon Day, Michael Hunter, Barkevious Mingo, Cam Robinson, Paul Turner, who would all later go on to play in the NFL just like Woods.

Setting records is nothing new to him

As a senior, he recorded 89 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and six passes defensed. When Woods graduated, his 325 career interception return yards were the most in Louisiana Tech history.

There for every snap

Woods was drafted by the Cowboys in 2020 after playing four seasons he was traded to the Vikings. In his first season with the Vikings he had a total of 72 solo tackles. According to Field Yates, Woods was the only defensive player in the NFL to play every single snap for his team last year.

Hometown hero

Woods holds an annual "Xavier Woods Day" in his hometown of Monroe, La., where he partners with his community for a local Thanksgiving Day Dinner giveaway. In 2020, although many thought COVID-19 would stop the giveaway, Woods managed to help serve those in need safely for Thanksgiving.

Photos of Xavier Woods signing with Carolina

View photos of Xavier Woods on set with the Panthers as he officially signs on Thursday.

S Xavier Woods
1 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_3777
2 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
3 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
4 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
5 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
6 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
7 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
8 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
9 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
10 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
11 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
12 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
13 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
14 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
15 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
16 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
17 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
18 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
19 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_3691
20 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Xavier Woods
21 / 21

S Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
