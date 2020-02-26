Getting to know some of the top offensive linemen in the 2020 draft class

OT Andrew Thomas – The Georgia drummer

This is a new one.

Back in high school, Thomas played drums in the school band. He was also a standout offensive lineman. It was a little tricky to do both at the same time.

"At my high school pep rally I would be playing in the band and then I would put my jersey on and go over to the football team and do the football thing," he said with a smile.

Now he's among the best tackles in the draft. We may not know how well he performed on the drums, but we do know how effective he was at UGA. He takes great pride in his technique, which he knows needs constant refinement.