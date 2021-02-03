Happy Half Hour Recap: Behind the scenes with the social team

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan welcome Panthers social media gurus Amie Kiehn and Angela Denogean as part of National Girls & Women in Sports Day. They talk about the adventures of running social media accounts followed by millions of people, where they get their inspiration and how someone might work their way up to get a similar position in the NFL.
3:54 - What does a typical day look like in the social media world?
7:52 - Amie and Angela share a couple of their favorite memes they have created
11:29 - Amie explains how she knew Angela was a good fit for her role
14:56 - Keeping it fun and light around the office
16:05 - How do they handle negative commentary online?
19:30 - Panthers social loves to celebrate the fans
21:38 - How does a young woman in sports make their way to a position running an NFL social account?
