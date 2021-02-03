Happy Half Hour Recap: Behind the scenes with the social team

Feb 03, 2021 at 02:43 PM

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan welcome Panthers social media gurus Amie Kiehn and Angela Denogean as part of National Girls & Women in Sports Day. They talk about the adventures of running social media accounts followed by millions of people, where they get their inspiration and how someone might work their way up to get a similar position in the NFL.

3:54 - What does a typical day look like in the social media world?

7:52 - Amie and Angela share a couple of their favorite memes they have created

11:29 - Amie explains how she knew Angela was a good fit for her role

14:56 - Keeping it fun and light around the office

16:05 - How do they handle negative commentary online?

19:30 - Panthers social loves to celebrate the fans

21:38 - How does a young woman in sports make their way to a position running an NFL social account?

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of the Happy Half Hour, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

