Heading to camp with a new-look coaching staff

Rhule said that because Wilks and defensive coordinator Phil Snow had many connections in the game, they "see things the same way." But many of the new hires came with established resumes of their own, and that's important.

"We didn't hire anybody we didn't think was an adult," Rhule said. "You never want to be around people that are just yes men. You want to be around alphas, leaders, people with great ideas. At the same time, we're going to debate, we're going to argue, we're going to do all those things. But when we decide something, we're going to carry it on out."

"We try to operate as coaches with the concept of 'Why?' all the time. You have a great idea? Why do you want to do that? If someone can articulate it and it makes sense, we do it."