Ask The Old Guy: It's almost time for training camp

Hi Darin! With training camp, and thus plenty of interviews, on the horizon, I'm curious to know who some of your favorite players and coaches have been to talk to over the years? — Jake, Rochester, NY

Who are the top three guys you are most excited to talk to in the locker room this year? Quote-able wise, Darnold is cool as a cucumber, and Mayfield seems like he may bring some more pizzazz, but who are the others we should look forward to hearing from, just from a pure "entertainment" standpoint? Also, in Panthers history, who do you think was the greatest quote of all time? — Michael, Durham, NC

Two versions of the same question, because nothing's more interesting than media access.

As a bit of a teaser, I talked to quote-machine John Fox the other day for some stuff we've got coming up. There has never been a more impressive sayer-of-nothing-in-so-many-words than John. When he feels like it, he's engaging and approachable and capable of great insight. He didn't often feel like it when recording devices were on from 2002 to 2010. Also, George Seifert was the most interesting man in the world before the beer commercials stole his bit. He studied zoology in college, of course.

Mayfield certainly has it in him to entertain, but he's a little buttoned-up at the moment because he has a job (and a financial future) to fight for. Darnold, like Fox, often strives to say little, but is low-key funny in a way that a lot of people don't appreciate. Donte Jackson has many things to say and is good at saying them, and Brian Burns is also near the top of the current list, and JJ Jansen is fantastic at explaining things in depth, as long as you have time.

We've been blessed with interesting quarterbacks here, each in their own way, from Steve Beuerlein to Jake Delhomme to Cam Newton (and Vinny Testaverde!). Defensive tackle Brentson Buckner once said "pressure will make a monkey eat a hot pepper" and then explained in vivid detail why that was true, so he's automatically top 10.

I like talking to offensive linemen in general, and there have been a lot of great ones here over the years. Jordan Gross for sheer volume. Jeno James was an actual poet. Kevin Donnaley and Todd Steussie had diverse interests and were willing with their time. Ryan Kalil is smart and funny, but not in the way that you'd describe someone who wasn't also handsome. (He was also a little sensitive about being labeled an undersized center early on, so I once asked him about the challenge of facing bigger nose tackles when they hit a run of 3-4 defenses for like five weeks in a row. When he finally realized I was messing with him, we had a nice chuckle.) I feel like Ikem Ekwonu will someday join this group because he's thoughtful in a way a lot of 21-year-olds aren't.