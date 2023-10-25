How Thomas Brown's parents, a preacher and a teacher, shaped him

–

As he accepted the job at Carolina this spring, Thomas Brown moved much closer to his family. They're rooted in Atlanta, and Louise said she was "ecstatic" to have her son, his wife, and their three grandsons, Orlando, Tyson, and Judah, closer than when they were living in Southern California.

Above their son's rapid coaching rise and added responsibility, Thomas Brown's parents said they feel the most pride when seeing him interact with his sons.

"I am most proud of the father that he is and the commitment he has to be there for them," he said. "Going from college to the NFL has allowed him more time to be with his sons, just watch them play football or other sports, school, and what have you. That is precious, and he seems to cherish that role."

"He's a good father," Louise echoed. "He always says he has a good example."

His parents will make a trip to Charlotte this weekend and are most looking forward to watching Orlando play football at Myers Park, where he's a freshman cornerback on the varsity team. Louise said Thomas's oldest son and his father are "almost identical in terms of how they are trending," as Thomas Brown played on his high school's varsity team as a freshman as well.

Thomas Brown said the energy he brings as a coach is a reflection of the work he had to do as a communicator. He also credited his wife, Jessica, as he said he needed to learn how to talk more when paired with a "social butterfly" like her.

He said he has also learned how to work with different types of people because of the various personalities of his three sons. Orlando, who is 15, is much like his father when he was a teenager. Tyson, 14, is "bubbly" like his mother, Thomas said. Judah, 6, is different from all of them.

Thomas Brown has grown into an energetic leader, and he was prepared for the role here as the offensive play-caller because he grew up with role models for it.