Ask The Old Guy: After a needed break

Thanks for posting my question and, of course, correcting me on my spelling! I get it it; you're a PR guy, and you will not allow anything negative in your precious space. But here's the deal: if you wander around and actually check on how people feel about this team, you'd see that most people aren't quite as positive as this site makes it out to be.

Let's start with fans booing their home team, more opponent fans in the stands than supporters. This team is sooooo irrelevant that the NFL Network barely mentions them outside of a few semi-important notes here and there. I have no clue as to what's wrong. That's supposed to be left to the "powers that be" to figure out and fix!

What we as a fan base see is a high-profile, well-paid coaching staff that is paid well to coach the players. [That's not happening]. Well-paid players that are supposed to be playing to win and be their best. [Not happening either.] Yet we were sold a bill of goods by the PR team that we were going for the NFC South this year. I guess they failed to clarify that it was the NFC South cellar they were talking about.

[Editor's note: Message edited for brevity because I'm the only one who gets to go on and on here.]

I'll keep on asking you how the KOOL AIDE tastes as the losses mount, and if I'm proven wrong, I'll concede to you at the end of the year. We as a fan base want to have pride and respect for "our" team. Most of us are having a hard time with that! — Scott, Hampstead, NC

In fairness, I did say a little less hateful. And sometimes, you just need to vent.

Scott, as you may have gathered, is frustrated. There's a lot of that going around. It also means he cares about what's going on here. There's a lot of that going around, too.

No one involved in this process envisioned being 0-6 right now. And no one in this space is pretending they're anything but 0-6 at the moment.

They also didn't envision not having their two starting guards, their signal-calling middle linebacker, and their best cornerback missing after two games. That stuff matters, too. When you start stacking it on top of the natural growing pains that come with rookie quarterbacks and new coaching staffs, it creates a game of Jenga that's easy to lose when one more thing goes wrong. And this year, when that one more thing (a turnover, another injury, whatever) happens, they don't have the kind of margin of error to withstand it because they're young and thin.

But there are a couple of things I'd take exception with. One, I don't work in PR. My job is to tell you what's happening, with the context built on a lot of years on this beat and access no one else has. If you're looking for this to be an online forum or social media troll job, that's not ever what it's going to be. But if you read past the headlines (and you do, since you found your name at the bottom of a looooong Mailbag last week), I'd challenge you to find a lot of what you refer to as PR. If you see a lie with my name on it, let me know. Not going to tell you they won when they lost. Not going to tell you they're about to get on a magical run because I don't know if they are. Not going to tell you all the problems have been solved because I haven't seen evidence of it yet.

But I will push back on some of those who contend this is just more of the same as the previous five non-playoff seasons. This was the year they started breaking out of that cycle of chasing veteran patches at quarterback, of mismatched coaching staffs. This year was the first of one, not the sixth of six. That context doesn't go away, but it's also not completely pertinent to the argument at hand. This coaching staff is still experienced but needs to learn each other, and they found the young quarterback they've been looking for, and now the job is to develop him into someone who's more than a rental.

We'll see if it works. And we'll continue to tell this story honestly and hopefully with a little perspective and insight. And we'll poke Scott in the ribs for insisting on not spelling Kool-Aid right again (I gave you another chance, Scott!), and we'll make him this week's Friend Of The Mailbag for being a good sport and reading every single week, and we'll send him the appropriate honorarium, and he'll hate-wear it at first. But he'll be back because he cares.