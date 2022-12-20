How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Detroit in Week 16

Dec 20, 2022 at 05:06 PM
WEEK16HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Lions in Week 16 on Dec. 24 at 1:00 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

howtowatchmapWEEK16

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, and Jen Hale

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jonathan Stewart, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Brian Burns named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl

Burns is going to his second-straight Pro Bowl as he is currently fourth in the NFC with 10.5 sacks.

news

Jeremy Chinn hoping big plays "come to me"

Since coming back from an injury, the third-year safety hasn't made as many high-impact plays, and he's trying to focus on the details to get back on track.

news

Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne

They added some depth in the secondary by claiming the former Steelers third-rounder off waivers from the Bears.

news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

The cornerback said he planned to play this week against the Lions, and the rest of the injury report is a short one for the Panthers.

news

Panthers owner mourns the passing of Franco Harris

David Tepper grew up in Pittsburgh watching the legendary Steelers running back, who died at age 72.

news

Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Carolina hosts Detroit on Christmas Eve with a bounce back opportunity in the works.

news

Preparing for potentially record-setting cold

The Panthers could play in the coldest home game in the team's history, as wind chills are expected to dip on Christmas Eve for the Detroit matchup.

news

Offensive line ready to reclaim their rep

Center Bradley Bozeman said the previous game doesn't change who they are as a line. Plus, more on the cornerback situation for the Lions game.

news

Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CJ Henderson was a full participant in the first practice this week, but Jaycee Horn was limited as they begin preparations for the Lions game.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 16 against Lions

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Detroit.

news

Andre Roberts designated to return from IR

The former All-Pro returner is back to practice after an early season knee injury, giving them a chance to add some pop on special teams.

Advertising