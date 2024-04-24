How to watch, listen, and livestream: The 2024 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE – The 2024 NFL Draft is finally upon us, with the first round of the annual selection showcase taking place April 25-27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, and the Panthers are ready to add an influx of new talent to the team.
Carolina currently holds seven picks, beginning with Nos. 33 and 39 in the draft's second round.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the draft:
DATES & TIMES
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET
- Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET
WATCH ON TELEVISION
- You can catch the NFL Draft on national television via ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.
HOW TO STREAM
- The NFL Draft is available to stream across devices on NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ and get exclusive content from the NFL Draft.
- The ESPN+ app and ABC app will also carry the draft.
LISTEN LIVE
- Westwood One Radio, ESPN Radio, and Sirius XM NFL Radio will broadcast the draft nationally.
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the draft.
- Download the mobile app here.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
PANTHERS.COM
- Click here for the Panthers' Draft Central landing page.
PANTHERS DRAFT PICKS
Here's a look at the Panthers' 2024 picks:
- Rd. 2 (No. 33 overall)
- Rd. 2 (No. 39 overall)
- Rd. 3 (No. 65 overall)
- Rd. 4 (No. 101 overall)
- Rd. 5 (No. 141 overall)
- Rd. 5 (No. 142 overall)
- Rd. 7 (No. 240 overall)
