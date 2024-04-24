 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
How to watch, listen, and livestream: The 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2024 at 03:23 PM
CHARLOTTE – The 2024 NFL Draft is finally upon us, with the first round of the annual selection showcase taking place April 25-27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, and the Panthers are ready to add an influx of new talent to the team.

Carolina currently holds seven picks, beginning with Nos. 33 and 39 in the draft's second round.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the draft:

DATES & TIMES

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET

WATCH ON TELEVISION

  • You can catch the NFL Draft on national television via ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.
HOW TO STREAM

  • The NFL Draft is available to stream across devices on NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ and get exclusive content from the NFL Draft.
  • The ESPN+ app and ABC app will also carry the draft.

LISTEN LIVE

  • Westwood One Radio, ESPN Radio, and Sirius XM NFL Radio will broadcast the draft nationally.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the draft.

PANTHERS.COM

  • Click here for the Panthers' Draft Central landing page.

PANTHERS DRAFT PICKS

Here's a look at the Panthers' 2024 picks:

  • Rd. 2 (No. 33 overall)
  • Rd. 2 (No. 39 overall)
  • Rd. 3 (No. 65 overall)
  • Rd. 4 (No. 101 overall)
  • Rd. 5 (No. 141 overall)
  • Rd. 5 (No. 142 overall)
  • Rd. 7 (No. 240 overall)

Best of Bryce Young at the 2023 NFL Draft

View photos of Young in the green room and on-stage after he was picked first by the Panthers.

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
1 / 16

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
2 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
Bryce Young
3 / 16
Jeff Roberson/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reacts after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
5 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reacts after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
6 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
7 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama Quarterback, Bryce Young, with former Alabama Head coach Nick Saban is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
10 / 16

Alabama Quarterback, Bryce Young, with former Alabama Head coach Nick Saban is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
11 / 16

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
12 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
13 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
14 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
15 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
16 / 16

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/2023 Getty Images
