Inactives: Eddy Piñeiro down, Matthew Wright to kick today

CHARLOTTE — It's official now: the Panthers will have a different kicker this week.

The team will use practice squad elevation Matthew Wright in the season finale against the Buccaneers since Eddy Piñeiro is inactive this week.

Piñeiro wasn't able to kick last week when his hamstring tightened up during pregame warmups, which led linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to kickoff. They were shut out for the first time since 2002, so they didn't need punter Johnny Hekker for field goals of extra points.

Wright was with the Panthers during the preseason when Piñeiro was dealing with a minor groin injury and hit two field goals (from 37 and 53). In his career, he's 40-of-46 (87.0 percent) on field goals.

Haynes suffered a concussion last week and remains in the protocol.

The Panthers will have cornerback Jaycee Horn active this week, and he's expected to play.

The veteran cornerback was active but didn't play last week after a toe injury began to bother him more after the team submitted its inactive list.

The Panthers have played seven different left guards and eight different right guards this season.