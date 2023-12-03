Presented by

Inactives: Lineup changes abound

Dec 03, 2023 at 02:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
TAMPA, Fla. — The Panthers are starting to get players healthy again, which made for some more complicated decisions on the inactive list.

With Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and Yetur Gross-Matos activated Saturday, the Panthers are back to a 53-man roster and more available options on defense.

The Panthers will be without injured tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Tommy Tremble (hip) today against the Bucs, along with veteran safety Vonn Bell (shoulder).

Also inactive this week will be wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., outside linebacker DJ Johnson, backup tackle Ricky Lee, and new cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who arrived on Friday after being claimed on waivers.

And with the injuries that forced them to put Chandler Zavala and Laviska Shenault Jr. on injured reserve this week (among others), there are a number of changes to the starting lineup.

Rookie Nash Jensen is expected to start at right guard after a positive debut last week, while veteran Justin McCray is expected to start at left guard. McCray was elevated from the practice squad this week (his third elevation of the year).

On defense, Yetur Gross-Matos is expected to start at outside linebacker, with Horn starting at cornerback (though CJ Henderson is also back this week and will get plenty of snaps). Rookie Alex Cook is expected to start at safety in Bell's spot.

Running back Raheem Blackshear is active this week and will resume kick-return duties. He's averaged 34.3 yards per return this season.

They added Mike Strachan to the active roster this week, and he'll work into the offensive mix. He had a 45-yard reception against the Bears in Week 10.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Shaquill Griffin
S Vonn Bell
OLB DJ Johnson
OT Ricky Lee
TE Hayden Hurst
TE Tommy Tremble
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
LB Lavonte David

CB Jamel Dean

LB SirVocea Dennis

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

T Brandon Walton

LB Devin White

QB John Wolford (third QB)

