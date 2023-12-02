Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

Dec 02, 2023
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got back to a 53-man roster again, and got some familiar faces back on defense.

And adding a first-round pick and a couple of seconds back to the mix this time of year can only help.

The team activated cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve on Saturday, providing a boost for a defense that's been running on replacements all year.

For Horn, it will be his first game since tearing a hamstring in the opener in Atlanta. Chinn and Gross-Matos have been out since the bye week.

Yetur Gross-Matos
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are still sixth in the league in total defense, and fifth in passing defense, so adding their top cover player and another pass-rusher is a positive.

Gross-Matos had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in six games, effectively making the transition to a 3-4 defense.

Also Saturday, the team activated defensive end Chris Wormley and guard Justin McCray from the practice squad (standard elevations).

Wormley played in his first game last week after recovering from a torn ACL last season. McCray played in two games here earlier this season, and adds offensive line depth where they've been hammered by injuries this season.

Advertising