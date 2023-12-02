Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got back to a 53-man roster again, and got some familiar faces back on defense.
And adding a first-round pick and a couple of seconds back to the mix this time of year can only help.
The team activated cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve on Saturday, providing a boost for a defense that's been running on replacements all year.
For Horn, it will be his first game since tearing a hamstring in the opener in Atlanta. Chinn and Gross-Matos have been out since the bye week.
The Panthers are still sixth in the league in total defense, and fifth in passing defense, so adding their top cover player and another pass-rusher is a positive.
Gross-Matos had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in six games, effectively making the transition to a 3-4 defense.
Also Saturday, the team activated defensive end Chris Wormley and guard Justin McCray from the practice squad (standard elevations).
Wormley played in his first game last week after recovering from a torn ACL last season. McCray played in two games here earlier this season, and adds offensive line depth where they've been hammered by injuries this season.
