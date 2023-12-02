Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got back to a 53-man roster again, and got some familiar faces back on defense.

And adding a first-round pick and a couple of seconds back to the mix this time of year can only help.

The team activated cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve on Saturday, providing a boost for a defense that's been running on replacements all year.