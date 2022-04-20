James Campen ready to develop a new group

That's a fairly philosophical answer, especially at a time of year when measurables in draft prep are dissected to the fractions of an inch. But Campen made several references to preferring production to numbers, along with the human element in the room.

And he also knows how to keep the group paying attention.

Corbett was laughing when he sat down for his videoconference interview Wednesday, because Campen accidentally let a few profanities slide out, while he was trying to reel in one of the big bad ones.

"Oh boy that almost slipped," Campen said, when he almost said the kind of thing you can't put on a family website. "Whoa. That almost slipped there. See, you got me. Is this on like live? S---, I mean shoot."

It was an authentic moment, a glimpse behind the curtain, the kind those who know him say you can expect. Corbett played for Campen briefly in Cleveland in 2019 (before the Browns traded Corbett to the Rams), and said Campen was also part of the reason he chose to sign here.

"Just having that relationship coming in, knowing him, who he is, how he coaches and everything, it's definitely been helpful," Corbett said. "He's just a great coach, and a great guy, a truly genuine, wants to know you, wants to care about you, and really take care of you in every way.