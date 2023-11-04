Jammie Robinson "thankful and blessed" to get more snaps on defense

The 22-year-old fifth-round selection out of Florida State (and previously South Carolina) has seen his defensive snaps increase since versatile defensive back Jeremy Chinn landed on injured reserve. Robinson played a single defensive snap at Miami but saw 12 against the Texans (21 percent), coming up with six total tackles (three solo) in his first stint of extended time on defense.

"Honestly, I was just excited," he said. "Just to see all the hard work, all the staying down to see what was going to come. My opportunity came, and I just made sure that I was ready for it."

Before he earned time on defense, Robinson played a more significant role on special teams, playing at least half the snaps in every game he was active. (Robinson was a healthy scratch Week 3 at Seattle, but he has played in every other game.)

With Chinn out, Robinson has been deployed to cover slot receivers and help in run support.