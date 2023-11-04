Jammie Robinson "thankful and blessed" to get more snaps on defense

CHARLOTTE – Rookie safety Jammie Robinson was frank about how challenging it'd been for him as a rookie trying to earn playing time on the defense.
He said he found peace in talking with his brother on the phone daily after days in the stadium, leaning on his relationship with God, and trusting his coaches. But that didn't make it easy.
"Just being a rookie, learning the game, some things you can't control," Robinson said. "During that time, just staying ready, that's what I leaned on. And God as well."
The 22-year-old fifth-round selection out of Florida State (and previously South Carolina) has seen his defensive snaps increase since versatile defensive back Jeremy Chinn landed on injured reserve. Robinson played a single defensive snap at Miami but saw 12 against the Texans (21 percent), coming up with six total tackles (three solo) in his first stint of extended time on defense.
"Honestly, I was just excited," he said. "Just to see all the hard work, all the staying down to see what was going to come. My opportunity came, and I just made sure that I was ready for it."
Before he earned time on defense, Robinson played a more significant role on special teams, playing at least half the snaps in every game he was active. (Robinson was a healthy scratch Week 3 at Seattle, but he has played in every other game.)
With Chinn out, Robinson has been deployed to cover slot receivers and help in run support.
His ability as a blitzer and versatile defensive back has helped him etch out a role in Ejiro Evero's scheme for now.
"That's one thing about me, just being able to be versatile," Robinson said. "And also God giving me the strength and ability to learn different calls, different positions, and being able to go out and put the talent on the field. …
"Just being able to be a puzzle piece that can fit in any part of the puzzle. And that's what I pride myself on, just being able to learn everything, know all the positions in the secondary."
Robinson said remaining humble and waiting on his time were two imperative – and difficult – parts of his first few weeks in the NFL.
He trusted the process and his coaches, but he acknowledged the challenges within it, too.
And as for advice he'd give to late-round rookies in similar positions to him?
"Just wait," he said. "Wait your turn. The coaches know better; they know what they know. They know the right plan, and you've just got to stick to it and stay down until your name comes. And when your time comes, be ready."
For Robinson, he stuck to being patient and finding his way through faith.
And then his time came.
"God, being humble, waiting my time – that's what it boils down to," Robinson said. "I'm just thankful and blessed. Every day, I just focus on that day and just go day-by-day with everything. But ultimately, it came down to God. God's timing, always."
