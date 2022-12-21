Jeremy Chinn hoping big plays "come to me"

Chinn explained that the defense has four "weapons" – eyes, hands, hips, and feet – and that there are points of emphasis for each.

In particular, Holcomb explained how Chinn needed to overcome what he calls "eye candy," where teams try to distract the defense with shifts and pre-snap motions.

"The way offenses present things to a defense today, there are a lot of shifts and motions," Holcomb said. "We refer to the shifts and motions as kind of like eye candy. So it gets your eyes in one spot when they're trying to distract you. Then boom, they're running the play over here.

"That's the key thing there – just having great eye discipline, not having dirty eyes."

Holcomb said he didn't entirely attribute Chinn's time on IR to his lack of big plays since returning.

Chinn wouldn't let the injury be the single explanation, either. He said he's paying close attention to his weapons, working on letting big plays come to him, and seeing the "whole picture" before the Lions game Saturday.