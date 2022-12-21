Jeremy Chinn hoping big plays "come to me"

Dec 21, 2022 at 04:22 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Jeremy Chinn
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Jeremy Chinn said he was "antsy" to return to the field. Now, he's ready to start making plays again, but trying not to force it.

The Panthers' third-year safety and first-year team captain missed six games – the most prolonged absence of his career – while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury sustained against the Cardinals in Week 4.

He has been back for four games, playing 100 percent of defensive snaps in each. But through the eight games he has played in, Chinn has no interceptions, no forced or recovered fumbles, and one sack.

For a player who made is share of game-changing plays his first two years, it's been a noticeable departure.

And he said now it's about shaping his mindset to refocus on his responsibilities rather than trying to make a huge splash.

"I just felt like I was so behind the clock," Chinn said. "So I really wanted to come in and make a play, make a play, make a play, instead of just focusing on my job and just doing my responsibility the best way I know how to.

"(I'm) just not looking for that play; really just doing my job each and every single day, each and every single play, and letting that play come to me."

The Panthers' leading tackler last season put up a team-leading 14 tackles in last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He also missed a few. But there's much more that goes into getting to where he wants to be than raw numbers.

Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said he sees plenty of room for Chinn to improve, from keeping his eyes locked into the right place to understanding coverage calls.

"At the end of the day, he'd be the first to tell you, if you ask him, that he's got to play better in critical situations," Holcomb said. "We constantly talk about our weapons, and one of the things that we constantly talk about with Jeremy is just having his eyes in the right position. If his eyes are in the right position, you're going to see him come up (and) make some big-time plays for us."

Chinn explained that the defense has four "weapons" – eyes, hands, hips, and feet – and that there are points of emphasis for each.

In particular, Holcomb explained how Chinn needed to overcome what he calls "eye candy," where teams try to distract the defense with shifts and pre-snap motions.

"The way offenses present things to a defense today, there are a lot of shifts and motions," Holcomb said. "We refer to the shifts and motions as kind of like eye candy. So it gets your eyes in one spot when they're trying to distract you. Then boom, they're running the play over here.

"That's the key thing there – just having great eye discipline, not having dirty eyes."

Holcomb said he didn't entirely attribute Chinn's time on IR to his lack of big plays since returning.

Chinn wouldn't let the injury be the single explanation, either. He said he's paying close attention to his weapons, working on letting big plays come to him, and seeing the "whole picture" before the Lions game Saturday.

"I feel like that's nothing but an excuse," Chinn said. "Everybody has things they go through. This is my obstacle. I'll continue to get better as the season goes, continuing to improve each and every single day. That's really been my focus – putting the injury behind me and just focusing on what's ahead."

Week 16 | Tuesday practice photos | 12/20

View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Lions.

221220 WK 16 Practice 1-071
1 / 163
Carolina Panthers
G - 64 - Cade Mays
2 / 163

G - 64 - Cade Mays

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
3 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amare Barno
4 / 163

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
5 / 163

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
6 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-090
7 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-078
8 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
9 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Kobe Jones
10 / 163

DE - 91 - Kobe Jones

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
11 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
12 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
13 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
14 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-091
15 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-061
16 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
17 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-030
18 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
19 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
20 / 163

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
21 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-046
22 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
23 / 163

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Carolina Panthers
LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
24 / 163

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-053
25 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-024
26 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-041
27 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
28 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
29 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
30 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-154
31 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
32 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-171
33 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-023
34 / 163
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
35 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
36 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
37 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
38 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
39 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-032
40 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
41 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr. WR - 2 - D.J. Moore WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
42 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
43 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
44 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-022
45 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-098
46 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
47 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
48 / 163

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
49 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenualt Jr.
50 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenualt Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-099
51 / 163
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
52 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-172
53 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe
54 / 163

LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-106
55 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
56 / 163

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-169
57 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
58 / 163

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-045
59 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-004
60 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
61 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
62 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-021
63 / 163
Carolina Panthers
G - 64 - Cade Mays
64 / 163

G - 64 - Cade Mays

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
65 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
66 / 163

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
67 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-010
68 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
69 / 163

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
70 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
71 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
72 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
73 / 163

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-177
74 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
75 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
76 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amare Barno
77 / 163

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe
78 / 163

LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
79 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
80 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
81 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
82 / 163

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
83 / 163

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
84 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
85 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-175
86 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
87 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
88 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
89 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
90 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
91 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
92 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-013
93 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
94 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
95 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-089
96 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-158
97 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-140
98 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
99 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-165
100 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
101 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
102 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-094
103 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-173
104 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-170
105 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
106 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
107 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
108 / 163

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-047
109 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
110 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
111 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
112 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-088
113 / 163
Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
114 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-036
115 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
116 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
117 / 163

S - 31 - Juston Burris

Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
118 / 163

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
119 / 163

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
120 / 163

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
121 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-135
122 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
123 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
124 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-136
125 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-139
126 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
127 / 163

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
128 / 163

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
129 / 163

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
130 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
131 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
132 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
133 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
134 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
135 / 163

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-167
136 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-012
137 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
138 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-125
139 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
140 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-148
141 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-155
142 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
143 / 163

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
144 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-126
145 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-110
146 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-143
147 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
148 / 163

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
149 / 163

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-137
150 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
151 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-131
152 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-031
153 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
154 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-044
155 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DEW - 91 - Kobe Jones
156 / 163

DEW - 91 - Kobe Jones

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-028
157 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
158 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-095
159 / 163
Carolina Panthers
T - 74 - Larnel Coleman G - 73 - Mike Jordan C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
160 / 163

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-015
161 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
162 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 8 - Andre Roberts
163 / 163

WR - 8 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
