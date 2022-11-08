Jeremy Chinn: Watching from side "is the toughest thing"

Nov 08, 2022 at 05:06 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jeremy Chinn

CHARLOTTE — Jeremy Chinn was so excited to be back on the practice field Tuesday that his vocabulary began to fail him.

The Panthers safety was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to practice. It's his first on-field activity in uniform since he left early in Week 4 with a hamstring injury, so playing Thursday night against the Falcons still feels extremely unlikely.

That didn't diminish the smile on his face, knowing he was one step closer to a return.

"It felt great," Chinn said with a grin Tuesday. "It felt great. That's the only word I've really got to describe it."

Related Links

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks acknowledged that Wilks "moved around well" but also noted the short week ahead of them while saying it was unlikely that Chinn would be activated for this game.

"I doubt very likely that I would put him in that situation to play this week," Wilks said. "With a day of walk-through, he hasn't practiced or played in six weeks; that's really asinine."

Chinn understands that position and that coming back next week against Baltimore remains the more likely outcome. But he acknowledged it was tough to pace himself after a long layoff, the longest of his career. He missed one game in each of his first two seasons.

"Yeah, that's what it's looking like right now," Chinn said. "I'm going to continue to do everything like I was playing on Thursday; that's how I've always approached it. Just continue to get more and more ready when the time comes.

"Just not being on the field, being on the sidelines, that's the toughest thing. Just knowing I could make an impact on games and not being able to do it. That's the toughest thing. I know my teammates want me out there, obviously, so watching them and feeling like you can't do much from the sideline is tough."

The Panthers are still without safety Juston Burris, who was out of practice after missing last week's game with a concussion. That puts Myles Hartsfield in line to start again.

— After making a couple of changes on the coaching staff this week, Wilks said he was spending a little more time with the defense (after taking over as interim coach in Week 6, he spent most of the practice time on the other side of the ball). But with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper gone, Wilks (a former secondary coach himself) said he's tried to be around his old group more often this week. Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei is taking on a larger role, though he primarily works with the safeties.

"With a short week, I just want to make sure I have my eyes on that side of the ball, particularly with the changes we did make," he said. "Moving forward, we'll see exactly what we need to do as far as making sure everybody is responsible for that position. Most importantly, I want to make sure that secondary is detailed in the things we need to get done."

Wilks said that with Don Johnson and Terrance Knighton handling the line after Paul Pasqualoni was let go, he and interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb are spreading the work out to make sure everything's getting done.

"Guys have done a great job of stepping up," Wilks said.

Asked about having power over the staff to make changes (and Wilks alluded to possibly bringing in some help later in the year after this game was behind them), Wilks said he didn't like that characterization.

"Don't like to use that word 'power,'" Wilks said. "As I told the coaches the other day, I try to empower the staff so they can go do their job and try to encourage those guys. But by the same token, when I say something, something said is something meant. So that accountability is there. And it needs to get done."

— Wilks said that cornerback Donte Jackson looked good in practice and should be ready to go, after Jackson dressed but didn't play against the Bengals. Wilks was a little more circumspect when it came to defensive end Brian Burns, saying, "we'll see exactly how things go."

Week 10 | Tuesday practice photos | 11/8

Check out the best photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers wore the new black helmets in anticipation of their debut on Thursday Night Football.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
1 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
2 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
3 / 88

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
4 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
5 / 88

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
6 / 88

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

G - 64 - Cade Mays
7 / 88

G - 64 - Cade Mays

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
8 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
9 / 88

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

221108 WK 10 Practice 2-37
10 / 88
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
11 / 88

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
12 / 88

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
13 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop CB - 36 - Madre Harper
14 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
15 / 88

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
16 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221108 WK 10 Practice 2-25
17 / 88
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
18 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
19 / 88

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 36 - Madre Harper
20 / 88

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
21 / 88

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
22 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
23 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
24 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
25 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
26 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
27 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
28 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
29 / 88

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

S - 42 - Sam Franklin
30 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
31 / 88

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
32 / 88

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
33 / 88

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
34 / 88

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
35 / 88

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

221108 WK 10 Practice 2-180
36 / 88
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
37 / 88

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
38 / 88

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
39 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
40 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
41 / 88

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
42 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn DE - 53 - Brian Burns DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
43 / 88

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
44 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

221108 WK 10 Practice 2-150
45 / 88
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
46 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
47 / 88

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
48 / 88

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
49 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
50 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
51 / 88

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
52 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
53 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
54 / 88

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
55 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
56 / 88

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
57 / 88

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
58 / 88

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
59 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
60 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
61 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
62 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
63 / 88

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
64 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
65 / 88

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
66 / 88

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
67 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
68 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
69 / 88

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
70 / 88

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
71 / 88

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
72 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
73 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
74 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
75 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

T - 72 - Taylor Moton T - 75 - Cameron Erving G - 63 - Austin Corbett
76 / 88

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
77 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
78 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
79 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
80 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
81 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
82 / 88

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
83 / 88

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
84 / 88

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
85 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
86 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
87 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
88 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

PJ Walker trying to be "aggressively smart"

The Panthers' quarterback is getting a fifth straight chance to start after a dismal first-half effort in last week's loss to the Bengals.

news

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC to host 2022 Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Atrium Health

This year's event, scheduled for Nov. 22, will have activities for the entire family culminating with a new twist on the traditional tree lighting moment.

news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: Brian Burns full participant

The defensive end was on the practice field and moving well Tuesday, after he was getting a shoulder issue checked during last week's game against the Bengals.

news

Jeremy Chinn designated to return from injured reserve

Chinn returned to the practice field on Tuesday as Carolina prepared for Thursday Night Football.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Making your voices heard

On Election Day, we've got a lot of people wondering if last week was a referendum on the Panthers season, and what the next measures on the ballot could be.

news

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Carolina returns home for rematch with the Falcons under the lights on Thursday Night Football.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 vs. Falcons

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Thursday Night Football.

news

Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

The Panthers will debut black helmets and an all-black uniform for the first time in franchise history.

news

The Day After: Steve Wilks on decision to stick with PJ Walker

The Panthers interim coach said the short week was a factor, and that Baker Mayfield would serve as the backup this week.

news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: Hypothetically speaking

The Panthers went through a light jog-through Monday, so the injury report is an estimation since it's not a normal practice.

news

PJ Walker to start Thursday against the Falcons

The Panthers are sticking with Walker for a fifth-straight start, after he was benched following an awful first half in Cleveland.

Advertising