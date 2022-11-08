Jeremy Chinn: Watching from side "is the toughest thing"

— After making a couple of changes on the coaching staff this week, Wilks said he was spending a little more time with the defense (after taking over as interim coach in Week 6, he spent most of the practice time on the other side of the ball). But with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper gone, Wilks (a former secondary coach himself) said he's tried to be around his old group more often this week. Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei is taking on a larger role, though he primarily works with the safeties.

"With a short week, I just want to make sure I have my eyes on that side of the ball, particularly with the changes we did make," he said. "Moving forward, we'll see exactly what we need to do as far as making sure everybody is responsible for that position. Most importantly, I want to make sure that secondary is detailed in the things we need to get done."

Wilks said that with Don Johnson and Terrance Knighton handling the line after Paul Pasqualoni was let go, he and interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb are spreading the work out to make sure everything's getting done.

"Guys have done a great job of stepping up," Wilks said.

Asked about having power over the staff to make changes (and Wilks alluded to possibly bringing in some help later in the year after this game was behind them), Wilks said he didn't like that characterization.

"Don't like to use that word 'power,'" Wilks said. "As I told the coaches the other day, I try to empower the staff so they can go do their job and try to encourage those guys. But by the same token, when I say something, something said is something meant. So that accountability is there. And it needs to get done."