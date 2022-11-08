PJ Walker trying to be "aggressively smart"

Walker will make his fifth-straight start Thursday, after interim coach Steve Wilks opted to give him another shot. Wilks said the short turnaround for the upcoming Thursday night game against Atlanta was part of his decision, but Walker had also played a solid second half less than two weeks ago against the Falcons. So there was more reason than one for Wilks to pick Walker over Baker Mayfield, who came in for the second half in Cincinnati.

Walker was benched after a dreadful first-half performance against the Bengals, with just 9 yards on 3-of-10 passing with two interceptions.

The Panthers' offense struggled as a whole before halftime in Cincinnati and totaled just 32 yards and one first down (by a Bengals penalty) through the first half.

"I knew it just wasn't me," Walker said. "My mind was probably wandering, trying to do too much. It just didn't feel like I was out there feeling comfortable. …