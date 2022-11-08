Ask The Old Guy: Making your voices heard

----------------------------------------------------------

I am not going to get into the state of the Panthers other than repeat a John Fox regular "It is what it is." I am trying to go through all of the possibilities for QB next year. The "franchise QBs" in the upcoming draft have gone from a solid five to maybe three, but most likely two, if that. Carolina also has the need for all of the draft picks at positions other than QB. We are down to four QBs on the roster, and only our rookie on IR has much chance of being here next year. He needs at least another year to measure his potential. Do we draft or trade up to draft one of the top two or three?

We surely would not have to move up much. Do we spend money on another maybe FA? Did I mention we are tight on cap space? Dare I suggest we maybe use the next eight games to see if we really have an option in-house? I turn it over to you and your knowledge and insight. — Stephen, Columbia, SC

It's always a shame when any player gets hurt, but Matt Corral suffering a season-ending injury did deprive everyone of an inevitable chance to see him play this year. Whether that would have been a good thing for him or the rest of us, we'll never know.

There's so much uncertainty about the future of that position, but there's uncertainty about a lot of positions, beginning with head coach.

Between what we've seen so far and what we'll see over the next two months, we'll have a reasonable book of evidence on the three veteran quarterbacks, all of whom are out of contract after this year (Walker will be a restricted free agent, the other two are unrestricted).

If you were trying to guess right now (and my crystal ball is in my other pants, thanks, Ben McAdoo), it seems reasonable to predict that a drafted quarterback could end up here. The next eight games will determine how high in the order he could arrive or whether they have to do something to get there. But it's also too soon in the process to know exactly the order they'll come off the board or who their preference actually is (depending on who you ask in the building, there could be different answers, and they'll likely change over the coming months).

The cap space isn't really the problem a lot of people think it is (we explained some of that here), primarily because they already have a lot of boxes checked off and because rookie quarterbacks are cheap.