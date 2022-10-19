Planning for future salary caps a multi-year process

So while they might not have the kind of cap room next offseason to make major purchases (like last offseason when they signed eight starters before or during the free agency period (Ioannidis, Xavier Woods, Damien Wilson, Austin Corbett, and returning starters Moore, Donte Jackson, Frankie Luvu, and Ian Thomas), they also don't have as many holes to fill. Of that group, only Ioannidis was signed to a one-year deal.

The entire offensive line, as it stands now, is under contract for next year, as is the entire secondary. Those two position groups have been strengths so far this year, things you want to build on.

There are also easy buttons to push to create cap space through cuts, trades, or restructures.

For instance, Burns is on the books now for $16 million in 2023 for his fifth-year option. An extension for a player they want to extend would bring his cap number down, immediately adding more room. They created $12 million worth of 2023 cap room by trading Robbie Anderson Monday. There are also $85 million in non-guaranteed deals on the books in 2023, meaning there's flexibility to create space in chunks with releases or restructures if they need to, but they aren't in a spot other teams have been in, which require major purges to get into compliance with the cap.

And even if they added a high-drafted quarterback to the mix, his first-year cap number would be around $7 million next year (a fraction of what they have tied up in Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold this season).

That quarterback could walk into a ready-made offensive line with Moore on the outside, and that's not the worst place to be. As general manager Scott Fitterer witnessed in Seattle, having pieces in place before the quarterback gets there creates an environment for a rookie quarterback to succeed.

It's also worth noting that cap numbers can be worked with, and there are few teams who fiddle with numbers to stay in compliance annually; the Panthers aren't in that spot next year. They've worked through years with more dead money on the books (which is the kind of thing that happens during regime changes, especially during the COVID years), and aren't in that spot now, even figuring in a hit for the Anderson deal.

They also have built in future ability to do things by planning ahead. Beyond the guys on their rookie deals, they're getting solid value out of players on multi-years like Woods, Corbett, and Luvu, along with punter Johnny Hekker, an All-Decade player on a three-year contract.

And looking ahead, they're projected to have more than $80 million in cap space in 2024 and more than $145 million in 2025 (and those are conservative projections, which don't include the possibility of the cap rising with new television deals).

There are significant expenditures that will cut into those sums, of course, as players such as Burns and Brown (and Horn if he continues on his current trajectory) won't be cheap. And unless a drafted quarterback provides value on the field, a low cap number won't be that much of an advantage.