Panthers bring back J.J. Jansen

Jansen has played in 192 career games, second-most by any player in franchise history — though kicker John Kasay's 221 are well within his reach with two more seasons.

Jansen was originally acquired in a trade with the Packers for a conditional 2011 seventh-round draft choice. The condition was met, and the Packers flipped that pick to the Broncos, who took tight end Virgil Green 204th overall. Green went on to play in 137 career games, and was on the 2015 Broncos team which beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and that, my friends, is the circle of life, NFL-style.

The 35-year-old Jansen is the oldest player on the Panthers roster, and one of just four on the active roster who are in their 30s.