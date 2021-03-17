Panthers bring back J.J. Jansen

CHARLOTTE – You want free agency excitement? Here goes.
The Panthers have signed long snapper JJ Jansen to a one-year deal, bringing him back for a 13th season with the team.
He's the epitome of steady, as he hasn't had a bad snap since the 2010 opener (that was two coaches and two general managers ago).
"I'll say, I never worry about the snap on a kick or a punt," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said last week. "He's just tremendously dependable. He's also a great guy to have in the locker room, a great guy to have in terms of the special teams units, so he's a tremendous guy to have back."
Jansen has played in 192 career games, second-most by any player in franchise history — though kicker John Kasay's 221 are well within his reach with two more seasons.
Jansen was originally acquired in a trade with the Packers for a conditional 2011 seventh-round draft choice. The condition was met, and the Packers flipped that pick to the Broncos, who took tight end Virgil Green 204th overall. Green went on to play in 137 career games, and was on the 2015 Broncos team which beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and that, my friends, is the circle of life, NFL-style.
The 35-year-old Jansen is the oldest player on the Panthers roster, and one of just four on the active roster who are in their 30s.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.
View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.