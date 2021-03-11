Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen return to Panthers family

Thursday, they had all the time they needed, and they used it to full advantage.

Thursday was about all the people who touched their lives over the years — and all the people they inspired.

Olsen also struggled to keep it together throughout the day, specifically when he was talking about his family. But the emotion was just as real when he reminisced about "Friday Bo Time," when he'd sit around after practice eating and hanging with employees throughout the building, including Claire Burke (the executive administrator to the GM), Mike Anderson (the assistant director of football operations), and Matt Allen (the director of pro personnel).

"You realize the people are what make this place unique," Olsen said, recounting the many discussions over chicken and biscuits that had nothing to do with the game itself.

One of Davis' many pauses came when he talked about the impact security guard-turned team ambassador John Coleman (who was in the audience), whose smile greeted him daily and kept him upbeat during the dark days when he was going through three years of rehab.

Davis referenced losing his brother at a young age, but said: "I have so many brothers here."

"Every time I walk in this building, I remember all the people who poured into my life," he said. "Days that were hard, days you're struggling, to be able to walk in and see Mr. Coleman's face, . . .

"I don't care how bad you feel, or how down you were, to see that smile made you feel better."