Joey Slye signs one-year contract extension

Feb 06, 2020 at 11:22 AM


CHARLOTTE -- Kicker Joey Slye is now the third exclusive rights free agent to sign a one-year extension this week, joining running back Reggie Bonnafon and defensive back Cole Luke.

Slye just completed his first NFL season, connecting on 25-of-32 field goal attempts (one block) along with 31-of-35 extra points (one block). He was 8-of-11 from 50+ with his longest field goal coming from 55 yards. Those eight conversions from 50+ led the league and stand as a franchise record. Slye also had 70 kickoffs and only three didn't result in a touchback.

Slye took over as Carolina's kicker after veteran Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve just before the start of the season. Slye, an undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech, showed off his strong leg during the preseason, turning heads with a booming 59-yard kick.

Gano, who is under contract through 2021, missed the last four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant leg. He kicked early in training camp but was sidelined after experiencing soreness again in his leg.

