Reggie Bonnafon signs one-year extension

CHARLOTTE -- Running back Reggie Bonnafon is back in the fold for 2020 after signing a one-year contract.
Bonnafon, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, backed up All-Pro Christian McCaffrey this past season. He finished with 16 carries for 116 yards and his first career touchdown on a 59-yard run against Jacksonville. He also posted six catches for 57 yards.
Bonnafon spent his rookie season in 2018 on the practice squad before earning his way onto the 53 this past year. The Louisville product originally came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2018.