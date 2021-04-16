 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Jordan and Jake Recap: Reload and Reboot

Apr 16, 2021 at 08:51 AM

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the duo break down Carolina's offseason, the addition of Sam Darnold and share stories on how their own spring seasons have gone.

Podcast highlights include:

0:55 - Jordan's brief run as a professional volleyball player

3:05 - Reaction to the ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ trade

6:12 - How can Darnold reboot in Carolina?

9:20 - Analyzing Carolina's "underrated and talented" free agent class.

12:58 - How to resolve the Moore and Moore dilemma in the wide receiver room

14:42 - Jordan has an upcoming trip to California to visit Ryan Kalil

16:10 - Thoughts on the upcoming draft and who to pick in the first round

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Jordan and Jake, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

