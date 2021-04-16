Jordan and Jake Recap: Reload and Reboot

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the duo break down Carolina's offseason, the addition of Sam Darnold and share stories on how their own spring seasons have gone.
Podcast highlights include:
0:55 - Jordan's brief run as a professional volleyball player
3:05 - Reaction to the Sam Darnold trade
6:12 - How can Darnold reboot in Carolina?
9:20 - Analyzing Carolina's "underrated and talented" free agent class.
12:58 - How to resolve the Moore and Moore dilemma in the wide receiver room
14:42 - Jordan has an upcoming trip to California to visit Ryan Kalil
16:10 - Thoughts on the upcoming draft and who to pick in the first round
