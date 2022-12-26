Josh Norman: Returning to his roots, with Panthers "DNA"

"To be honest, that's why I say God's got the wheel; I'm just a passenger," Norman said. "I tell you right now; I didn't know ever come back in these doors since I walked out of here in 2016. I never thought I'd step back in there. But you make plans and God laughs at them. I didn't think there was a chance. I went to other teams, and we did really well. I didn't think this was a thing we could do. But something inside me was pulling, gravitating toward Carolina.

"Other teams and I might have had conversations. It just never sounded as sweet as Carolina. And I think for me, it's overcoming a lot of obstacles. I always fought from the bottom. So I always guided from the bottom. And what can you do to bring people to the top? That's why I always thought, why would I want to be on a team that's already on top? That's never been a thing for me. That's easy. I want to do it the hard way. The strong way. That's where you really see who you are and match yourself up to be the best."