Josh Norman: Returning to his roots, with Panthers "DNA"

Dec 26, 2022 at 06:50 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Josh Norman
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Josh Norman wasn't necessarily looking for work when he called Steve Wilks around lunchtime on Sunday. As he was leaving church, he was just thinking about his former coach and his family and wanted to say Merry Christmas.

As it turns out, Wilks was watching tape of the Panthers' win over the Lions from the day before, and thinking about cornerback Jaycee Horn's injury.

That sparked the second phone call on Sunday, later in the day. That one included travel plans.

Less than 24 hours later, the Panthers' interim coach and former cornerback are reunited, with Norman signing to the practice squad, and he could possibly be activated for Sunday's crucial game against the Buccaneers.

"It organically happened, in a sense," Norman said late Monday afternoon as he signed his paperwork.

Josh Norman
Kenny Richmond

No matter how this turns out — and there's still no guarantee he'll be activated this week — that's the key part of this story.

Norman was planted here as a fifth-round rookie in 2012. He was cultivated by Wilks, who was his defensive backs coach in those formative years. And he grew from a player with promise to an All-Pro. So coming home, rejoining his former coach, to play whatever role is something Norman is eager to do.

"Everything we've done, all this time we've been in the league, has been off this mantra of Steve Wilks," Norman said. "The mindset, the four weapons: your eyes, feet, hips, or hands. Literally, that will either make or break you. The mentality is never going to waver in that sense. It's always stuck with me.

"When we say 'Keep Pounding,' we really mean that in every sense of the word. So the mentality is almost a loss for words; it's more action than anything else. The pedigree that I stand on, the footsteps I walk in, the Luke Kuechlys, the Charles Johnsons, the Thomas Davises, and the people who stand here now, it's the ghost of their past. And I carry that."

The 35-year-old Norman is part of that past, having earned All-Pro honors in 2015 as a part of a defense with a specialty. Back then, he was the youngster, and they brought in veteran Charles "Peanut" Tillman for his final season. The longtime Bears corner taught all the kids here the power of the Peanut Punch, and it worked.

The 2015 Panthers led the league with 39 takeaways — 24 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles. Those turnovers led to 148 points, and the Panthers got on a roll that carried them to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl.

So even if Norman can't run the way he used to (and he never was the fastest cornerback in the league, running a 4.66 40-yard dash at his Coastal Carolina pro day), he remembered those tricks.

Last year with the 49ers, he forced an NFC-leading seven fumbles, showing he still can make plays the way Tillman did, and now teach it to another generation. The Panthers could use it, as they have 15 takeaways and five forced fumbles this year, which both rank 29th in the league.

Josh Norman
Scot Tucker/AP

But Norman's never been one to soft-pedal his own abilities (he lived the Batman lifestyle), and he said he hopes to be more than just a teacher here for the rest of this season.

"No, I see myself as a playmaker," he said when asked if he considered himself a mentor. "When I step on the field, I want to be the best, regardless of who it is. When Peanut was here, I was able to see what he did that was best because he was the best at it. So I took some of his skills and trainings and put it into my repertoire. My belt, the Bat-belt. We did that, and we took the ball away.

"Now it's just the ability to, no matter if it's in the ground or the air, I feel like it's mine. So it's just bringing that mentality of the game into the locker room. No matter what happens, that ball is live."

With a young secondary stinging from the loss of Horn (who will have surgery on Tuesday and whose status moving forward is unclear), Norman could at least add an element of confidence.

Wilks knows that and values it, saying when he discussed the move with general manager Scott Fitterer, it became clear to him that Norman still had something to offer.

"When Scott and I talked about it today, he has experience in this league, brings veteran leadership. And most importantly, I feel like he possesses our DNA," Wilks said. "I know him personally; he played for me.

"He understands the culture that we've tried to create here and the element of play that we're looking for."

There's still a physical hurdle to clear. Norman has been working out, but that's not the same as football, and he hasn't been in a camp or practicing since last year with the 49ers. And he's still 35, and that matters.

But he said Monday that he wants to "get in the mix" in practice and see what happens.

And if something grows, he's glad to get a chance to harvest something here. He never thought he'd get the chance when the franchise tag was removed in the 2016 offseason and he left for Washington as a free agent. But Monday, he was back.

"To be honest, that's why I say God's got the wheel; I'm just a passenger," Norman said. "I tell you right now; I didn't know ever come back in these doors since I walked out of here in 2016. I never thought I'd step back in there. But you make plans and God laughs at them. I didn't think there was a chance. I went to other teams, and we did really well. I didn't think this was a thing we could do. But something inside me was pulling, gravitating toward Carolina.

"Other teams and I might have had conversations. It just never sounded as sweet as Carolina. And I think for me, it's overcoming a lot of obstacles. I always fought from the bottom. So I always guided from the bottom. And what can you do to bring people to the top? That's why I always thought, why would I want to be on a team that's already on top? That's never been a thing for me. That's easy. I want to do it the hard way. The strong way. That's where you really see who you are and match yourself up to be the best."

Photos of Josh Norman through the years

Josh Norman was originally drafted by Carolina in the fifth round in 2012. He played four seasons (2012-15) with the Panthers, earning All-Pro honors during the team's Super Bowl run in 2015. Norman then played for Washington (2016-19), Buffalo (2020) and San Francisco (2021).

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015
1 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
2 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
3 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
4 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Josh Norman #24 is seen against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
5 / 94

Carolina Panthers Josh Norman #24 is seen against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
The Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) signals for crowd noise during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
6 / 94

The Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) signals for crowd noise during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a ball intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
7 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a ball intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
The Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) takes the field during home team introductions before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
8 / 94

The Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) takes the field during home team introductions before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) drops back in coverage against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
9 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) drops back in coverage against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) accepts congratulatory handshakes from the Arizona Cardinals following an NFL wild card playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015. The Panthers won 27-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) accepts congratulatory handshakes from the Arizona Cardinals following an NFL wild card playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015. The Panthers won 27-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes his fifth catch of the day against Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
11 / 94

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes his fifth catch of the day against Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman leaves the field after the Panthers beat the Tennessee Titans 27-10 in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
12 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman leaves the field after the Panthers beat the Tennessee Titans 27-10 in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers is introduced during player introductions against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 94

Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers is introduced during player introductions against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) looks to gain some yardage after he intercepted a Seattle Seahwaks' pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks won 13-9. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
14 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) looks to gain some yardage after he intercepted a Seattle Seahwaks' pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks won 13-9. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) and Teddy Williams (21) react after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
15 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) and Teddy Williams (21) react after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
16 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
New Orleans Saints' Brandin Cooks (10) gets a pass intercepted by Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The Panthers won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
17 / 94

New Orleans Saints' Brandin Cooks (10) gets a pass intercepted by Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The Panthers won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends on an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks in a playoff game Sunday; one of the matchups will be Norman against Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone), File
18 / 94

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends on an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks in a playoff game Sunday; one of the matchups will be Norman against Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone), File

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman takes a selfie after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
19 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman takes a selfie after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) takes the field before the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) takes the field before the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends a pass at the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends a pass at the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) lines up on New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
22 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) lines up on New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Peter Morgan
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs after a catch as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 94

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs after a catch as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
El defensivo de los Panthers de Carolina Josh Norman (24) devuelve para touchdown un pase interceptado a Jameis Winson de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en el partido del domingo 4 de octubre de 2015. (Foto AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 94

El defensivo de los Panthers de Carolina Josh Norman (24) devuelve para touchdown un pase interceptado a Jameis Winson de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en el partido del domingo 4 de octubre de 2015. (Foto AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) walks to the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
25 / 94

Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) walks to the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
26 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman on Tuesday, March 1, 2016. The team made the announcement two hours before the NFL deadline.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
27 / 94

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman on Tuesday, March 1, 2016. The team made the announcement two hours before the NFL deadline.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman #24 in action against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
28 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman #24 in action against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) faces off against Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
29 / 94

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) faces off against Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends against a route run by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
30 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends against a route run by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
31 / 94

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Brian Blanco
Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould (9) misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
32 / 94

Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould (9) misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville , Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. The Panthers won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
33 / 94

during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville , Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. The Panthers won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
34 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
FILe - In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman celebrates after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have until Tuesday, March 1, 2016, to put the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, a move that is expected while the team looks to work out a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
35 / 94

FILe - In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman celebrates after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have until Tuesday, March 1, 2016, to put the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, a move that is expected while the team looks to work out a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
36 / 94

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman, right, intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints' Brandin Cooks during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have until Tuesday, March 1, 2016, to put the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, a move that is expected while the team looks to work out a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
37 / 94

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman, right, intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints' Brandin Cooks during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have until Tuesday, March 1, 2016, to put the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, a move that is expected while the team looks to work out a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman wears a mask as he answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
38 / 94

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman wears a mask as he answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
39 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) walk across the field together during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
40 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) walk across the field together during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Redskins 26-15. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
41 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Redskins 26-15. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) line up against each other in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
42 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) line up against each other in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) ties up Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
43 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) ties up Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins' cornerback Josh Norman speaks to journalists after a training session in London, England. Coming off a season in which he was the most penalized player in the NFL and didn't make the Pro Bowl, Josh Norman is licking his chops thinking about what's next. A different scheme under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has Norman and everyone else around the Washington Redskins thinking this is Norman's year to shine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
44 / 94

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins' cornerback Josh Norman speaks to journalists after a training session in London, England. Coming off a season in which he was the most penalized player in the NFL and didn't make the Pro Bowl, Josh Norman is licking his chops thinking about what's next. A different scheme under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has Norman and everyone else around the Washington Redskins thinking this is Norman's year to shine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) celebrates his turn over recovery during the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
45 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) celebrates his turn over recovery during the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally/© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
46 / 94

Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) chases him after Norman pulled in an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
47 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) chases him after Norman pulled in an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
48 / 94

Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
49 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11), Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson and Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
50 / 94

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11), Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson and Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) reacts during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
51 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) reacts during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
52 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) talks with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after the Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
53 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) talks with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after the Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins' Josh Norman (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
54 / 94

Washington Redskins' Josh Norman (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) sets up for a play in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
55 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) sets up for a play in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
56 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in action against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
57 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in action against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP2018
Washington Redskins' Josh Norman reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
58 / 94

Washington Redskins' Josh Norman reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
59 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally/Mark Tenally
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs with his interception in front of Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
60 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs with his interception in front of Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends against Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
61 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends against Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) looks across the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
62 / 94

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) looks across the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) speak prior to an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
63 / 94

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) speak prior to an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) defends against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
64 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) defends against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman #29 defends a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
65 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman #29 defends a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Jeff Bottari/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) heads to the locker room with teammates before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
66 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) heads to the locker room with teammates before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
67 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) defends against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
68 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) defends against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
69 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 48-19 in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
70 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 48-19 in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman, right, hugs Levi Wallace (39) after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/John Munson)
71 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman, right, hugs Levi Wallace (39) after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) reacts after a Baltimore Ravens missed field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
72 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) reacts after a Baltimore Ravens missed field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
73 / 94

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) walks of the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 30-10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
74 / 94

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) walks of the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 30-10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
75 / 94

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
76 / 94

Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
77 / 94

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers' Josh Norman against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
78 / 94

San Francisco 49ers' Josh Norman against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Josh Norman
79 / 94
Scot Tucker/AP
Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015
80 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA. 49ers defeated the Texans 23-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
81 / 94

Cornerback (26) Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA. 49ers defeated the Texans 23-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
82 / 94

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Josh Norman
83 / 94
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
84 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015
85 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015
86 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 20, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
87 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
88 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
89 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, November 2, 2015
90 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, November 2, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
91 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
CW1D4634
92 / 94
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
93 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015
94 / 94

Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
