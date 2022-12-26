Josh Norman signed to Panthers practice squad

44 / 94

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins' cornerback Josh Norman speaks to journalists after a training session in London, England. Coming off a season in which he was the most penalized player in the NFL and didn't make the Pro Bowl, Josh Norman is licking his chops thinking about what's next. A different scheme under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has Norman and everyone else around the Washington Redskins thinking this is Norman's year to shine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)