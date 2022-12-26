Josh Norman signed to Panthers practice squad

CHARLOTTE — Josh Norman is back.
The veteran cornerback, who played his first four seasons with the Panthers, returned for another playoff push Monday, signing to the practice squad.
The Panthers can elevate him to the active roster for Sunday's de facto playoff game with the Buccaneers, and this gives him some time to get acclimated to his surroundings again.
The 35-year-old was with the Bills in 2020 and the 49ers in 2021 (going to conference championship games each year) and said he hopes to replicate that kind of playoff success.
"I want to not just go to the playoffs, but go on a deep run," he said Monday, after working out for interim head coach Steve Wilks and general manager Scott Fitterer.
Josh Norman was originally drafted by Carolina in the fifth round in 2012. He played four seasons (2012-15) with the Panthers, earning All-Pro honors during the team's Super Bowl run in 2015. Norman then played for Washington (2016-19), Buffalo (2020) and San Francisco (2021).