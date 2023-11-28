Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr. on Hall of Fame semifinalist list

Smith is one of six wide receivers to make the final 25, along with Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Hines Ward, and Reggie Wayne. Return man Devin Hester, a sometimes receiver, is also a semifinalist again.

Holt, Johnson, and Wayne have been stuck as finalists in recent years, with the logjam at the position making it difficult for any of them to pass.

Of those seven semifinalist receivers, Smith leads the group with 14,731 all-time receiving yards. He's eighth on the league's all-time list in that category, and of the seven players ahead of him, six are already in the Hall of Fame, and the other one (Larry Fitzgerald) is not eligible yet.