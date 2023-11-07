Linebacker Chandler Wooten placed on injured reserve

Nov 07, 2023 at 11:01 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Chandler Wooten
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers put another defensive player on injured reserve Tuesday.

Linebacker Chandler Wooten has been placed on IR after injuring his ankle against the Colts on Sunday.

Wooten has been a primary role player on special teams and recovered a muffed punt against Indianapolis. The 24-year-old logged defensive snaps against Minnesota and Detroit but spent most of his time with the special teams units, tallying eight tackles and a fumble recovery this season.

Wooten joins a long list of teammates on injured reserve, including defensive end Henry Anderson, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Yetur Gross-Matos, linebackers Shaq Thompson and Claudin Cherelus, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and safety Jeremy Chinn, along with starting left guard Brady Christensen and tight ends Ian Thomas and Giovanni Ricci. Anderson was placed on IR before the season, so by rule, he cannot return, and Thompson's and Christensen's injuries are such that they aren't expected to. 

Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. returned to practice Monday, having opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

The Panthers signed tight end Jordan Matthews from their own practice squad to the 53-man roster and signed linebacker Ace Eley to the practice squad. Eley went through training camp with the Panthers in the offseason.

The Panthers also officially signed veteran linebacker Blake Martinez to the practice squad after Frank Reich said Monday the team intended to sign him after a recent workout.

