Lineup Updates: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore won't play at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — The Panthers are starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback today, but they're holding out some of their other top offensive stars.
Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore won't play in today's preseason opener at Washington.
Also inactive for the Panthers today are linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn, cornerback Keith Taylor Jr., offensive lineman Dennis Daley, tight end Ian Thomas, wide receiver C.J. Saunders, tight end Stephen Sullivan, tight end Colin Thompson, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr..
Rashard Higgins will start at wide receiver for Moore, Giovanni Ricci will start at tight end for Thomas, and Chuba Hubbard will replace McCaffrey with the first offense.
On defense, Bravvion Roy will start for Brown, Cory Littleton will start in Thompson's place, and CJ Henderson will start for Horn.
Today's game will air on WJZY in the Charlotte area and on a number of affiliates throughout the Carolinas. Click here for more information on how to watch.
See photos of Panthers players warming up at FedEx Field before Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders.