Lineup Updates: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore won't play at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — The Panthers are starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback today, but they're holding out some of their other top offensive stars.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore won't play in today's preseason opener at Washington.

Rashard Higgins will start at wide receiver for Moore, Giovanni Ricci will start at tight end for Thomas, and Chuba Hubbard will replace McCaffrey with the first offense.

On defense, Bravvion Roy will start for Brown, Cory Littleton will start in Thompson's place, and CJ Henderson will start for Horn.