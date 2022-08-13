Baker Mayfield to start at quarterback Saturday

Aug 13, 2022 at 09:42 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

LANDOVER, Md. — Baker Mayfield is going to take the first snaps for the Panthers in the preseason opener Saturday, as he continues to make his case for the starting job in the regular season.

Mayfield will take the first series, and Sam Darnold will take the second, with the bulk of the game given over to PJ Walker and Matt Corral.

Mayfield and Darnold have alternated reps with the starters throughout camp.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called it an "ongoing process" until they decide on a starter and that next week's joint workouts with the Patriots would also be an important component.

"When we know, we know," Rhule said. "If we knew for sure, we would say it and just move on with it. When we, we know. Every day brings new evidence. Every day brings new insights. But at the same time, they're both competitors. If one guy has a strong day, the next guy fights back the next day. I think it's been healthy for our team. It's been healthy for the staff. I think it's been done the right way. I'm pleased with where it's at."

The Panthers will be without defensive tackle Derrick Brown Saturday, among a few other players.

Brown has been excused for personal reasons.

