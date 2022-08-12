How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Washington in preseason Week 1

CHARLOTTE - Panthers fans will get their first real look at the 2022 team on Saturday, August 13, in Landover, Md., as the Panthers take on the Washington Commanders in the first preseason game of the season. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
There are a number of ways that fans will be able to follow Saturday's game from local television affiliates to streaming on the Panthers app and Panthers.com in market. See below for more.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local affiliate networks if they are in the market areas listed below.
On The Call: Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni
|City, State
|Station
|Network
|Augusta, Ga.
|WJBF
|ABC
|Charleston, S.C.
|WCSC
|CBS
|Charlotte, N.C.
|WJZY
|FOX
|Columbia, S.C.
|WACH
|FOX
|Florence/Myrtle Beach
|WBTW
|CBS
|Greensboro, N.C.
|WFMY
|CBS
|Greenville, N.C.
|WITN
|NBC
|Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.
|WYFF
|NBC
|Raleigh, N.C.
|WRAL
|NBC
|Roanoke, Va.
|WDBJ
|CBS
|Outer Banks, N.C.
|WVEC
|ABC
|Savannah, Ga.
|WJCL
|ABC
|Wilmington, N.C.
|WSFX
|FOX
TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Outside of the above regional area, Saturday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers' app if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Make sure to enable location services on your device to be verified for streaming.
Links for streaming will be available at the start of the game at the top of Panthers.com and the app.
Outside of the regional area, Saturday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kevin Donnalley
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.
Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.