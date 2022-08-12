How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Washington in preseason Week 1

Aug 12, 2022 at 07:40 AM
CHARLOTTE - Panthers fans will get their first real look at the 2022 team on Saturday, August 13, in Landover, Md., as the Panthers take on the Washington Commanders in the first preseason game of the season. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

There are a number of ways that fans will be able to follow Saturday's game from local television affiliates to streaming on the Panthers app and Panthers.com in market. See below for more.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local affiliate networks if they are in the market areas listed below.

On The Call: Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni

City, StateStationNetwork
Augusta, Ga.WJBFABC
Charleston, S.C.WCSCCBS
Charlotte, N.C.WJZYFOX
Columbia, S.C.WACHFOX
Florence/Myrtle BeachWBTWCBS
Greensboro, N.C.WFMYCBS
Greenville, N.C.WITNNBC
Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.WYFFNBC
Raleigh, N.C.WRALNBC
Roanoke, Va.WDBJCBS
Outer Banks, N.C.WVECABC
Savannah, Ga.WJCLABC
Wilmington, N.C.WSFXFOX

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Outside of the above regional area, Saturday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers' app if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Make sure to enable location services on your device to be verified for streaming.

Links for streaming will be available at the start of the game at the top of Panthers.com and the app.

Outside of the regional area, Saturday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kevin Donnalley

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Carolina vs. Washington Through The Years

Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

