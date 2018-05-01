Listen: Panthers Podcast

Bill Voth, Max Henson and Bryan Strickland break down what the Panthers did – and didn't do – during the 2018 NFL Draft.
Highlights:
:40 - Bryan's latest vacation
1:45 - Max's latest homeownership story
5:45 - Opinions on DJ Moore
7:00 - Opinions on Donte Jackson
10:35 - Opinions on Rashaad Gaulden
15:10 - Opinions on Ian Thomas
17:50 - Opinions on Marquis Haynes
21:50 - Opinions on Jermaine Carter
25:40 - Opinions on Andre Smith and Kendrick Norton
28:30 - Post-draft needs
Listen on iTunes or by clicking 'play' below.