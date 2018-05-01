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Listen: Panthers Podcast

May 01, 2018 at 05:12 AM
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Bill Voth, Max Henson and Bryan Strickland break down what the Panthers did – and didn't do – during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Highlights:

:40 - Bryan's latest vacation

1:45 - Max's latest homeownership story

5:45 - Opinions on DJ Moore

7:00 - Opinions on Donte Jackson

10:35 - Opinions on Rashaad Gaulden

15:10 - Opinions on Ian Thomas

17:50 - Opinions on Marquis Haynes

21:50 - Opinions on Jermaine Carter

25:40 - Opinions on Andre Smith and Kendrick Norton

28:30 - Post-draft needs

Listen on iTunes or by clicking 'play' below.

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