Live Updates: Panthers at Bears

Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night
The Panthers had ruled four players out with injuries before leaving Charlotte, so the list of six was much easier to put together.
Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game
The veteran outside linebacker adds some depth at a position they certainly need it, with Brian Burns still in the concussion protocol.
Five things to watch at Chicago: On the road in primetime
Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.
Panthers release tackle David Sharpe
They created a roster spot they could use Thursday by releasing the backup tackle, who had played in two games.
Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful
The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 at Chicago
See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 10 against the Bears.
Know Your Foe: Chicago Bears
The Panthers travel to face the Bears on Thursday. Here's what to know about them.
Notebook: Ejiro Evero talks defensive depth amid injuries
The Panthers' defensive coordinator discussed the development of the team's younger players, plus other notes from Tuesday's press conferences.
Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Chicago this Thursday.
How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10
The Panthers game against the Bears will air on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. EST