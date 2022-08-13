Live Updates: Carolina at Washington preseason opener

Aug 13, 2022 at 08:13 AM

news

Baker Mayfield puts points on the board in Panthers debut

Mayfield got the start in the preseason opener, and led a long field goal drive to begin the game.

news

Lineup Updates: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore won't play at Washington

The offensive stars top a list of players who will be inactive for the preseason opener against the Commanders.

news

Baker Mayfield to start at quarterback Saturday

Mayfield's going to take the first series and be followed by Sam Darnold for the preseason opener against the Commanders.

news

How to sign up for the new NFL+ platform

The new service from the NFL has out-of-market preseason games and in-market regular season games for streaming.

news

Five Things to Watch at Washington: New looks all around

There are some familiar faces in Washington, but a new name. The Panthers have plenty of their own.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Washington in preseason Week 1

The Panthers will kick off the 2022 preseason at Washington on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

news

Fan Fest Observations: Starters to play a series in opener

Matt Rhule didn't announce which quarterback would start Saturday, but said after Fan Fest both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would get a series or two.

news

"Kicks for Kids" program starts 2022 with $7,500 donation

Atrium Health Levine Children's will also receive $1,000 for every field goal made this season.

news

Live Updates: Fan Fest practice 2022

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Panthers add a pair of tight ends

The signings address a shortage there after some injuries during training camp.

news

Panthers host USAA boot camp at conclusion of 2022 training camp

The Panthers partnered with USAA to host more than 100 active military men and women for a special Salute to Service boot camp.

