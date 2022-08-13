Live Updates: Carolina at Washington preseason opener

Corral led Kirkwood across the middle, and Kirkwood gets crushed. Slow to get up, but walking off with athletic training staff.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Also, quick shoutout for rookie Kalon Barnes for that pass breakup to end the last Commanders' drive. Out to prove he's more than just the fast guy— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Matt Corral coming in for his first snaps as a pro.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
The Matt Corral experience starts here in the fourth quarter, Panthers fans.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
That's a long way of saying — they have more blockers who are NFL-caliber players this year.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
I've been banging this drum a lot this preseason, but the Panthers have guys playing offensive line in the third quarter of the first preseason game who will make the 53-man roster.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
This was true in a sense last year, but only because they lacked qualified options sometimes.
PJ Walker leads another long scoring drive. Panthers take 13 plays 44 yards, and it all ends in a 37-yard Zane Gonzalez FG.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
CAR 20, WAS 6 | 1:50 3Q
Panthers' DE Darryl Johnson is out of the game with a groin injury— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Injury update: Panthers DE Darryl Johnson (groin) is out for the rest of the game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
12 plays, 75 yards, 5 first downs, 2 3rd down conversions.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) August 13, 2022
Nice TD drive to start the third quarter
PJ Walker led the Panthers' offense on a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive after halftime.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
RB Spencer Brown found the end zone, Gio Ricci and Derek Wright both recorded catches of 10+ yards on the drive.
CAR 17, WAS 6, 8:59 to go in the third
Spencer Brown runs in for the score to cap a long drive.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
He's shown up on special teams in camp as well, making him an interesting one to watch when they make cuts.
Panthers 17-6.
Third OL to open the second half, Erving/Horton/Tecklenburg/Mays/Pleasants from left to right.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Walker stays in the game at QB.
Halftime QB stats— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Mayfield: 4/7, 45 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT
Walker: 4/7, 45 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT
Darnold: 2/3, 16 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT
... Yes, Baker and PJ have identical statlines to this point.
Rashard Higgins with another nice catch on the sidelines.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
The WR competition for jobs 4-6 is a real one, and there are more candidates than roster spots.
PJ Walker is the third Panthers' QB seeing the field today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Walker also behind the Ekwonu/BC/Bozeman/Jordan/Erving line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
PJ Walker in at quarterback for the Panthers after the pick.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
15-play drive for the Commanders ends in a Duke Dawson INT in Panthers' territory.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
That'll make two turnovers for Carolina's defense through the first half... Takeaways have been a point of emphasis in that "going from good to great" message
Solid defensive plays from Tae Hayes and then Duke Dawson...PBU and INT backed up in the red zone.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) August 13, 2022
CB Duke Dawson with an interception of Taylor Heinicke ball floated up there after pressure.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Felt that hit from Juston Burris up here in the press box. Woof— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Quick three-and-out for Darnold's second appearance at QB, ended the drive dealing with a lot of pressure on third down— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
QBs so far, after Darnold three-and-out. pic.twitter.com/LP8N2FdG42— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Another series with Sam Darnold at the helm after taking three snaps in his first TD drive.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Darnold's offensive line so far:— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
LT Ekwonu, LG Christensen, C Bozeman, RG Jordan, RT Erving.
Sam is back for a second drive.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Commanders' first team offense with a long TD drive against Panthers' defensive backups (mostly 2nd teamers)— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Then, the extra point is no good. 10-6 Panthers.
Carson Wentz drives the Footb, ... never mind Commanders to a touchdown against the Panthers second-ish defense.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Panthers 10-6 after the Joey Slye missed extra point.
First quarter over, Panthers lead Commanders 10-0— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
All things considered -- no DJ Moore, CMC, Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn etc today -- we've seen some things to be optimistic about on both sides of the ball through 15 minutes of a preseason game (take it all for what it's worth)
Sam Darnold was 2 for 2 for 16 yards and a touchdown in that very short drive. Took just 1:28 off the clock for him to hit the end zone. The defense helped a lot with that field position.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Second defense on the field now, and Brandon Smith just broke up a pass with a big hit.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Smith had a special teams tackle early. Good start for the fourth-rounder.
Baker Mayfield got points on the board in his Panthers debut, making a few solid plays to keep the chains moving.https://t.co/riGoMzUleG— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Sam Darnold to Rashard Higgins for an 8-yard TD after the Panthers force a fumble at the Commanders' 26-yard line.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
CAR 10, WAS 0
Sam Darnold to Rashard Higgins for a touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Amare Barrno recovers a fumble deep in Washington territory, and Sam Darnold is in at QB.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Probably safe to assume that ends Baker Mayfield's day.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
He went 4 of 7 for 46 yards, took a deep shot to the end zone to Robbie Anderson (broken up, though it did hit Anderson's hands) and recovered his own fumble
Zane Gonzalez scores Carolina's first points of the season on a 41-yard attempt, 3-0 Panthers over Commanders— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
In their first series of the preseason, Panthers drive the ball 54 yards down the field in 13 plays, take 5:51 off the clock and convert 3 of 4 attempts on 3rd down.
Baker Mayfield’s day:— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
4/7, 46 yards and 3/4 on third down on a drive that ends with a 41-yd FG
Drive stalls after three third-down conversions, Zane Gonzalez on for a 41-yard field goal.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Panthers 3-0.
Shi Smith is essentially the main character wideout in this first series. He's made a strong push throughout camp, and now he's popping up all over the place— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Mayfield finds Shi Smith for another third-down conversion.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Themes emerging.
Panthers are 3-3 on third down in first drive. Shi Smith converted two of them.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) August 13, 2022
Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the day is to Shi Smith for 20 yards— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Baker Mayfield's first play at QB for the Panthers is a handoff to Chuba Hubbard for 4 yards— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
OK, let the Baker Mayfield experience begin.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
First OL: LT Christensen, LG Jordan, C Elflein, RG Corbett, RT Moton.
Handoff, scramble for 3 yards, then finds Shi Smith for a first down.
Shi Smith sighting. Just like a bunch of times in Spartanburg.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
Nice PBU by Xavier Woods to force a punt.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
And Xavier Woods breaks up a third-down pass.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Three-and-out to start the game.
Frankie Luvu with a run stop for no gain on the first play of the game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Already bringing energy.
Coin toss captains Jeremy Chinn and Taylor Moton.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Call tails, win, defer.
Less than 30 minutes until the first preseason game of the year! Join me, Taylor Zarzour, and the legend himself @CutToIt for the TV broadcast! pic.twitter.com/v7aYknkdut— Kristen Balboni (@KristenBalboni) August 13, 2022
Per the press box announcement, 77 degrees just before kickoff, with 40 percent humidity, and a dew point of 51.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Is this real life? @wxbrad
Supposed to be unbearably humid here in August.
Should see some quality snaps from CJ Henderson today, who had an absolutely excellent camp. Appears locked in during pregame drills. Definitely going to be watching the former top-10 pick today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Rookie QB Matt Corral warms up before his first preseason game pic.twitter.com/xY3aZKiwqi— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Y’all wanna know who’s really feeling himself today? D’Onta Foreman. He’s loose, dancing around, appears to be in just the highest of spirits— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 13, 2022
Blue jerseys, gray britches today, as modeled by JJ Jansen. pic.twitter.com/e5LS8h63xQ— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
No reason to in the preseason. https://t.co/h7Vvmy9bSe— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Today’s starting QB pic.twitter.com/My48DxJvOf— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
Christian McCaffrey getting in an early workout. Imagine it’ll be the extent of his work today. pic.twitter.com/taxl6hFuiT— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
I would say try the veal, but Augusta's vegan so she won't.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
The point stands. https://t.co/PtvmCbFVaU
If you're in the Charlotte market, you can watch the game on WJZY.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
All the other pertinent broadcast information is here in this handy link.https://t.co/Hd1RjbaE74
Baker Mayfield will start todayhttps://t.co/IQ1gz94Ig1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 13, 2022
Hail to the Commanders is going to take a minute. pic.twitter.com/PlMG6GEBY8— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 13, 2022
Lovely day for it. Looking forward to the humidity break of the next seven days. pic.twitter.com/L74DZqOIhZ— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 13, 2022
