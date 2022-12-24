Live Updates: Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16

View photos of the Panthers arriving in their winter gear for today's final home game of the regular season against Detroit.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers put up record day, beat Lions 37-23
The Panthers broke franchise records for total yards and rushing yards, as they improved to 6-9 heading into pivotal trip to Tampa Bay next week.
Today's the coldest home game in Panthers franchise history
With a temperature at kickoff of 20, today's game against the Lions is officially the coldest game at Bank of America Stadium.
Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions
Rashard Higgins won't dress on Christmas Eve against Detroit, as the Panthers enter with a healthy roster.
Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report
The cornerback was claimed off waivers earlier this week, but the good news on the injury report reduced the need for depth there.
Five things to watch vs. Detroit: Last regular-season home game
Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers host the Lions in Week 16.
Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit
No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.
Brian Burns named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl
Burns is going to his second-straight Pro Bowl as he is currently fourth in the NFC with 10.5 sacks.
Jeremy Chinn hoping big plays "come to me"
Since coming back from an injury, the third-year safety hasn't made as many high-impact plays, and he's trying to focus on the details to get back on track.
Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne
They added some depth in the secondary by claiming the former Steelers third-rounder off waivers from the Bears.
Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again
The cornerback said he planned to play this week against the Lions, and the rest of the injury report is a short one for the Panthers.